Michelle Keegan, Warren Brown, and Faye Marsay star in Ten Pound Poms, a new BBC One drama from Danny Brocklehurst about a family moving to Australia

Ten Pound Poms, a new drama following a British family starting a new life in Australia, is starting on BBC One on Sunday 14 May. It’s set to begin straight after the BAFTAs, taking the 9pm drama slot previously held by Great Expectations and The Gold.

The series, which was created by Danny Brocklehurst, stars Luther’s Warren Brown and Andor’s Faye Marsay among others. It was filmed on location in and around Sydney, and was co-produced by the BBC and Australian broadcaster Stan.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ten Pound Poms ahead of its release on BBC One.

What is it about?

According to the official BBC One synopsis, Ten Pound Poms follows “a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.”

“But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity.”

The series takes its name from a real slang term used at the time, referring to British people (“Poms”) who made their way to Australia cheaply.

Who stars in Ten Pound Poms?

Faye Marsay as Annie, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Warren Brown as Terry, and Finn Treacy as Peter in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Michelle Keegan plays Kate, a nurse who has made the trip to Australia alone. Keegan is best known for playing Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street and Georgia Lane in Our Girl; more recently, she starred in Brassic, which was created by Ten Pound Poms writer Danny Brocklehurst.

Warren Brown plays Terry, a father who has brought his family to Australia and hopes to put his memories of WWII behind him. Brown is one of the most prolific actors on television currently, but he’s probably best known for a string of different police dramas, including Luther, The Responder, and Trigger Point.

Faye Marsay plays Annie, Terry’s wife and the person who suggested the family move to Australia. Marsay is perhaps most recognisable for playing the Waif in Game of Thrones, but you’ll likely also know her from the recent Star Wars spinoff Andor, a Doctor Who Christmas special, miners’ strike film Pride, and Nick Horby adaptation Love, Nina.

They’re joined by Stephen Curry (Spreadsheet) as JJ Walker, David Field (Shantaram) as Dean, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Home and Away) as Marlene amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

Danny Brocklehurst created Ten Pound Poms and acted as showrunner on the series. Prior to Ten Pound Poms, Brocklehurst created the comedy crime drama Brassic, the ITV thriller No Return, and wrote several of Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations.

Ten Pound Poms was directed by Jamie Stone and Ana Kokkinos. Stone is best known for his work on the Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who, notably directing her final episode as the lead, while Kokkinos is an Australian director best known for Head On, The Hunting, and The Time of Our Lives.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Ten Pound Poms?

In the UK, Ten Pound Poms will begin on BBC One on Sunday 14 May at 9pm. New episodes will air at the same time each week thereafter, and you’ll also be able to watch the series in full as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

In Australia, Ten Pound Poms will air a day later on Monday 15 May on Stan (the channel that co-produced the series with the BBC). New episodes will arrive each Monday thereafter.

How many episodes are there?

Ten Pound Poms is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour in length.

Where was it filmed?

Ten Pound Poms was filmed on location in Australia. The majority of production took place in Scheyville National Park, just outside Sydney, with further scenes set in the New South Wales town of Carcoar.

Will there be a second series?

It’s a little too early to say either way, but we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information as soon as there’s an official comment from the cast, crew, or production companies.

Why should I watch it?