The BBC is leading the 2023 nominations with nods for the likes of This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder

The broadcaster was the clear leader ahead of the ceremony in April with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 was second with 33, Netflix with 24 and ITV 19.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Photo: BBC)

Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, has among its nominations Ben Whishaw ( Women Talking , No Time to Die) for leading actor and a nod for Best Mini-series.

Liverpool-set thriller The Responder’s nominations also include Supporting Actor for Josh Finan (Guerrilla, Surge), Supporting Actress for Adelayo Adedayo ( The Capture , Timewasters) and Drama Series.The show follows Freeman’s character Chris across six night shifts as an urgent response police officer and won plaudits for its gritty style and narrative.

Bad Sisters , The Crown , The English and Slow Horses all received five nominations each.

A special episode of The Repair Shop , which saw host Jay Blades meet the King before his accession to the throne, was tapped for a daytime award.

Notable snubs included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan and queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper , which also aired on the streaming giant.

Ben Whishaw in This Is Going to Hurt (Photo: BBC)

Jane Millichip, Chief Executive of Bafta, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022.

“We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

Sara Putt, Deputy Chair of Bafta and Chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, added: “These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today, and will continue to see in the future. The Bafta Elevate and Bafta Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first-time nominees across categories – so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programmes, do watch them.”

This year’s Bafta TV ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14, with the Bafta Television Craft Awards taking place on April 23.

The full list of nominations

This is the full list of nominations for the Bafta TV awards 2023.

Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

The Responder will go up against Bad Sisters, Sherwood and Somewhere Boy in the Drama Series category (Photo: BBC)

Mini-series

International

The White Lotus picked up nominations for International Series and Supporting Actor for Will Sharpe (Photo: Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe as the one and only Weird Al Yankovic (Photo: Roku)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

(Disney+) Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

(Netflix) Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Entertainment Performance

Claudia Winkleman starred as the host of the smash hit BBC reality series The Traitors (Photo: BBC)

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer)

Reality and Constructed Factual

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go up against three other shows in the Entertainment Programme category (Photo: ITV)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Joe Lycett took on David Beckham for a special Got Your Back episode (Photo: Channel 4)

Live Event

News Coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

In Ruth, Kate Winslet starred as mother to teenage daughter Freya, played by Mia Threapleton (Photo: Channel 4)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Sport