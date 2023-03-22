BBC seriesThis Is Going to Hurtand The Responder lead the nominations at the Bafta Television and Craft Awards with six each.
The broadcaster was the clear leader ahead of the ceremony in April with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 was second with 33, Netflix with 24 and ITV 19.
This year’s TV categories also included first-time nominations for acting heavyweights Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Harry Potter), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Woman in Black) and Taron Egerton (Black Bird, Tetris).
Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, has among its nominations Ben Whishaw (Women Talking, No Time to Die) for leading actor and a nod for Best Mini-series.
Liverpool-set thriller The Responder’s nominations also include Supporting Actor for Josh Finan (Guerrilla, Surge), Supporting Actress for Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture, Timewasters) and Drama Series.The show follows Freeman’s character Chris across six night shifts as an urgent response police officer and won plaudits for its gritty style and narrative.
Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses all received five nominations each.
A special episode of The Repair Shop, which saw host Jay Blades meet the King before his accession to the throne, was tapped for a daytime award.
Notable snubs included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan and queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, which also aired on the streaming giant.
Jane Millichip, Chief Executive of Bafta, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022.
“We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”
Sara Putt, Deputy Chair of Bafta and Chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, added: “These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today, and will continue to see in the future. The Bafta Elevate and Bafta Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first-time nominees across categories – so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programmes, do watch them.”
This year’s Bafta TV ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14, with the Bafta Television Craft Awards taking place on April 23.
The full list of nominations
This is the full list of nominations for the Bafta TV awards 2023.
Drama Series
- Bad Sisters
- The Responder
- Sherwood
- Somewhere Boy
Mini-series
- A Spy Among Friends
- Mood
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
- This Is Going to Hurt
International
- The Bear(Disney+)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
- Oussekine (Itineraire)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Leading Actress
- Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)
- Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
- Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
- Vicky McClure – Without Sin(ITVX)
Leading Actor
- Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)
- Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
- Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)
- Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)
- Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)
- Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls(Channel 4)
- Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)
- Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)
- Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws(BBC One)
Supporting Actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
- Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
- Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Supporting Actress
Entertainment Performance
- Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
- Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors(BBC One)
- Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)
- Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)
- Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)
- Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)
Specialist Factual
- Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)
- The Green Planet (BBC One)
- How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)
- Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer)
Reality and Constructed Factual
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams(BBC One)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
- The Traitors (BBC One)
- We Are Black and British (BBC Two)
Current Affairs
- Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)
- Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)
- The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)
- Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)
Entertainment Programme
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
- Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)
- The Masked Singer (ITV)
- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Scripted Comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Derry Girls (Channel 4)
- Ghosts (BBC One)
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- Friday Night Live (Channel 4)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
- Taskmaster (Channel 4)
- Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Short Form Programme
- Always, Asifa (Together TV)
- Biscuitland (All 4)
- How to Be a Person (E4)
- Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)
Factual Series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)
- Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)
Features
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
- Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)
Live Event
- Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)
- The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)
News Coverage
- BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)
- Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)
- Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)
Single Documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)
- Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)
- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)
- The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)
Single Drama
- I Am Ruth (Channel 4)
- The House (Netflix)
- Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)
Soap and Continuing Drama
- Casualty (BBC One)
- EastEnders (BBC One)
- Emmerdale (ITV1)
Sport
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)
- UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)
- Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)