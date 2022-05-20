Previous guests on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan include celebrities David Schwimmer, Martin Freeman, Riz Ahmed and Jada Pinckett Smith

Channel 4 has renewed the hit comedy series The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan for at least two more seasons.

The late night chat show, hosted and co-produced by comedian Mo Gilligan first aired in 2019 and is set to premiere its third season next week.

The programme includes a house band, live audiences, comedy sketches as well as interviews and games with the celebrity guests, inspired by the 1990s entertainment show TFI Friday.

Running for six episodes, audiences can tune into Channel 4 on Friday 27 May at 10pm.

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mosiah Gilligan, known as Mo, is a stand-up comedian recognised for his observational comedy.

Audiences may recognise Mo from his appearances on shows like Celebrity Gogglebox, the Big Narstie Show and The Masked Singer panel, as well as hosting this year’s BRIT Awards.

Comedian and host Mo Gilligan at the BAFTA Awards (Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty)

The 34-year-old comedian turned TV presenter and producer, was born in Lambeth, London and has a net worth of £18 million, according to Entertainment Daily.

He made a name for himself through social media when rapper Drake quoted some of his jokes; and now the comedian has received two BAFTAs and a handful of Royal Television awards, following sold-out UK comedy tours and a book release.

Mo is in a relationship with actress Sophie Wise who used to play Carly Bradley in Hollyoaks - the couple moved in together in January.

Mo Gilligan presented the 2022 Brits (Pic: Dave J Hogan/Getty)

What have Mo said about the upcoming seasons?

Speaking to Variety, Mo was very excited for the new series and upcoming opportunities with Channel 4.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Channel 4 have given us such an incredible commissioning commitment.

“The whole team is very proud of Lateish and through this long-term partnership we’ll continue to work hard to make the very best show we can, whilst also creating more opportunities behind the camera for those underrepresented groups.”

As well as the TV show being given the green light for two more seasons, Gilligan’s The Lateish Accelerator programme with Channel 4 and Expectation which provides paid production roles for underrepresented groups, will be extended too.

The Lateish Show at BAFTAs (Pic: Dave Benett/Getty)

The extensions were granted by Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment Phil Harris in addition to others.

Harris said: “Channel 4 is proud to be the home of the most exciting names in comedy entertainment and even as he takes over the world, Mo still maintains his incredible passion for ‘The Lateish Show’.

“This two-[season] recommission cements our commitment to Mo and his place as a key Channel 4 talent.”

Who is set to feature on season 3 of The Lateish Show?

Previous guests on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan have included celebrities David Schwimmer, Martin Freeman, Riz Ahmed and Jada Pinckett Smith to name a few.

So far, producers have only released the names of the three guests on the first episode premiering on 27 May.

Sitting on the couch with Mo next week will be actor Ashley Walters (Celebrity Juice, Drunk History), comedians Judi Love (Hypothetical, Would I Lie To You) and Sean Paul (Never Mind the Buzzcocks).

The remaining guests of the upcoming show will be released soon.

How can you watch the show?

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will be available to watch on Channel 4 and All 4 after the first episode of season 3 is live from next week.