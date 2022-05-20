Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has a new comedy special coming to Amazon Prime

Iain Stirling is a Scottish comedian and presenter who has years of experience performing on stage.

Beginning his comedy career at the Edinburgh Fringe, Stirling has since made appearances on comedy shows including Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster.

His latest stand-up special, Failing Upwards was recorded at Alexandra Palace Theatre and is his first Amazon original show.

Iain Stirling: Failing Upwards comes to Amazon this month

Who is Iain Stirling?

Stirling was born in Edinburgh in 1988 and began his stand-up career in his final year at Edinburgh University.

He has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, The Stand, Off the Kerb, and The Comedy Store.

Stirling has gone on to have a successful career in television, first presenting children’s TV, before appearing on various comedy panel shows and narrating the hit UK dating show Love Island.

Stirling married his partner, model and radio and television presenter Laura Whitmore in 2020, and the couple have a child together.

What is comedy special Failing Upwards about?

Failing Upwards will tackle Stirling’s failure to operate in public settings, the pressures of fame, and more pedestrian concerns, such as the time someone stole his shoes.

The special will also examine the destructive influence of social media on our lives.

Failing Upwards is Stirling’s first televised stand-up special and follows his successful UK tour.

Stirling will tackle the toxic power of social media in his new comedy special

What else has Iain Stirling been in?

Stirling’s TV career began on CBBC as a presenter alongside the puppet Hacker T. Dog from the children’s show Scoop.

He took on the role of the narrator for dating show Love Island when the series was revived in 2015, and has taken part in every season since.

Stirling’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore took over as presenter of Love Island when Caroline Flack was suspended in 2019, and she became the permanent presenter of the show after Flack’s death in 2020.

Stirling and Whitmore have also appeared together on reality comedy series Gogglebox.

Stirling has appeared on panel shows including House of Games, Celebrity Catchphrase, and the eighth season of Taskmaster, where he came in second place behind comedian Lou Sanders.

His latest project is the semi-biographical comedy series Buffering, which he co-created and stars in.

In Buffering, Iain plays a fictionalised version of himself as he navigates a career as a children’s TV presenter and his complicated relationship with his producer.

Aside from comedy, Stirling is a gamer and has his own Twitch channel where he streams his liveplay of the Fifa videogame series to his 65,000 followers.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch a trailer for the Failing Upwards tour here:

When is the Failing Upwards release date?