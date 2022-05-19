In his new Netflix special, contrarian comedian Ricky Gervais will crack jokes about AIDS, cancer and Hitler

Ricky Gervais is back with his latest stand-up comedy special, his first since Humanity which came to Netflix in 2018.

The Supernature tour travelled the world - beginning in 2019 it was postponed for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually completed in 2021.

The After Life star said that over the course of performing the tour, his performance evolved as he continued to refresh the material.

Now the special is almost upon us, and Gervais will take aim at, pretty much everybody with his brutal brand of humour.

Ricky Gervais will be on cancellation-baiting form in his latest special Supernature

What is Supernature about?

The comedy special will see Gervais on his typical cancellation-baiting form as he prances back and forth over the line between comedy and offence.

In the set, Gervais will explain the rules of comedy, what irony is and why telling dark jokes doesn’t mean you are actually a terrible person.

Topics Gervais has teased will come up in the special include AIDS, Hitler, famine, and cancer - he’s not exactly Michael McIntyre.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Gervais said: “I deal with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn’t been before and there is a tension.

“And I think people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target, and smart people know you can deal with anything, particularly when dealing with something like irony.”

What else has Ricky Gervais been in?

Gervais shot to fame in the early 2000s with his workplace sitcom The Office, which he wrote and starred in as the inappropriate and oblivious boss David Brent.

Since then, Gervais has been involved with several successful comedy series including Extras, Derek, and most recently After Life.

The benches located across the UK are replicas of the one seen in After Life, which plays a key part in the story. (Credit: Netflix)

After Life followed Gervais’ character Tony as he fails to cope with the death of his partner and becomes a depressive, sardonic, all-round irritant.

More than 100 million households tuned in to After Life over its three season run on Netflix.

He has also completed seven stand-up specials - Animals, Fame, Politics, Science, Out of England 1 and 2, and Humanity.

Gervais has also starred in several feature films including supernatural comedy Ghost Town, romantic comedy The Invention of Lying, and The Office spinoff Daivd Brent: Life on the Road.

Not known for holding back, Gervais’ combative comedy style has been also employed to land zingers of scores of unlucky A-listers in his tenure as Golden Globes host.

Gervais was also the mastermind behind An Idiot Abroad which saw him and Office co-writer Stephen Merchant send Karl Pilkington to tropical locales - the pair engineered his holidays for maximum discomfort.

The comedian’s next project is another tour - Armageddon - through which he says he wants to try and “get cancelled”.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here:

When is the Super Nature release date?

The stand-up special will be released on Netflix on 24 May.