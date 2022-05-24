Everyone loves The Office - but what do they think of The Invention of Lying or Extras?

New-old comedy special Supernature is coming to Netflix on May 24 – so that seems as good a reason as any to reflect on Ricky Gervais’ career as a whole.

Ever since The Office in 2001, Ricky Gervais has worked on a number of sitcoms and standup specials, each of which have their fans and their detractors.

Here are all of Ricky Gervais’ projects, ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Supernature (2022)

Ricky Gervais will be on cancellation-baiting form in his latest special Supernature

Audience Score: N/A

Critic Score: N/A

Critic Consensus: At time of writing, no reviews have been added to Rotten Tomatoes.

Where can I watch it? Netflix, but honestly, why would you?

Special Correspondents (2016)

Ricky Gervais in Special Correspondents (Credit: Netflix)

Audience Score: 29%

Critic Score: 16%

Critic Consensus: Feeble writing and two-dimensional characters make Special Correspondents an unsuccessful, embarrassing endeavor for creator Ricky Gervais

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (2018)

Gervais on stage (Credit: Netflix)

Audience Score: 90%

Critic Score: 47%

Critic Consensus: Ricky Gervais returns to the stage with his characteristic wit and distinct edginess, but the performance verges on cruel when his mockery seemingly overtakes his own Humanity.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Derek (2013-2014)

Ricky Gervais as Derek (Credit: Channel 4)

Audience Score: 88%

Critic Score: 53%

Critic Consensus: Derek is as irreverent as might be expected from a show starring Ricky Gervais, but this time he brings a surprising amount of depth and empathy to the title character.

Where can I watch it? All4 and Netflix.

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Ricky Gervais in The Invention of Lying (Credit: Sam Urdank/Warner Bros)

Audience Score: 39%

Critic Score: 56%

Critic Consensus: It doesn’t quite follow through on its promise, and relies too heavily on shopworn romantic comedy tropes, but The Invention of Lying is uncommonly sly and funny.

Where can I watch it? Available to rent/buy on Amazon Prime.

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Audience Score: 63%

Critic Score: 57%

Critic Consensus: It fails to challenge the well-established conventions of its storyline, but Cemetery Junction benefits from the genuine warmth of its script, as well as its refusal to give in to cheap nostalgia.

Where can I watch it? Netflix and Amazon Prime

David Brent: Life on the Road (2016)

Ricky Gervais is David Brent in David Brent: Life on the Road (Credit: Netflix)

Audience Score: 46%

Critic Score: 59%

Critic Consensus: David Brent: Life on the Road has its moments, but this further exploration of an established character suffers in comparison to what came before.

Where can I watch it? Not currently available online.

After Life (2019-2022)

Ricky Gervais in After Life Series 3 (Credit: Ray Burmiston/Netflix)

Audience Score: 93%

Critic Score: 73%

Critic Consensus: After Life’s first season teeters tonally between dark comedy and affecting drama, but Ricky Gervais’ poignant performance illuminates new sides of the actor’s talent.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

An Idiot Abroad (2010-2013, 2018)

An Idiot Abroad (Credit: Sky)

Audience Score: N/A

Critic Score: 77%

Critic Consensus: Karl Pilkington’s hilarious reactions to what his supposed friends Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant put him through are only second to the exotic locales.

Where can I watch it? Available to buy on Amazon Prime.

Extras (2005-2006)

Kate Winslet, Ben Stiller, Ashley Jensen, Samuel L Jackson, Ricky Gervais and Ross Kemp. (Credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Audience Score: 89%

Critic Score: 93%

Critic Consensus: Nothing is off-limits when it comes to Extras, as Andy, Darren, and Maggie touch on every taboo in the book with the help of each episode’s featured celebrity.

Where can I watch it? NOW TV

The Office (2001-2002)

Ricky Gervais as David Brent (Credit: BBC/Adrian Rodgers)

Audience Score: 86%

Critic Score: 96%

Critic Consensus: With a first season that altered the TV comedy landscape, the original British version of The Office proves the most mundane parts of daily life can be as hilarious as they are cringeworthy.