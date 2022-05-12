A six-part spin-off show written by ‘breakthrough writers’ has also been confirmed

The BBC has announced it is bringing back Jack Whitehall’s hit comedy Bad Education.

Set in the British high school Abbey Grove, the BBC Three sitcom followed Alfie Wickers played by Whitehall, who is "the worst teacher ever to grace the British education system".

Bad Education will return for a one off episode to mark its 10th anniversary and will also feature a six-part spin-off series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the anniversary episode and Bad Education spin-off show.

When can I watch the Bad Education anniversary episode?

Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education will return to BBC Three with a one-off anniversary episode (Pic: Getty Images)

Bad Education will be returning to BBC Three for a one-off episode to make its 10th anniversary.

We last saw Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall) and the class of Abbey Grove in 2014 at the season three finale.

Once the show wrapped, it was revealed that the three seasons spanned one academic year.

The hit comedy show that stars Jack Whitehall and Nikki Runeckles will feature a 45-minute episode available on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The episode has just been commissioned, so there is no release date confirmed.

What has the BBC said?

Director of BBC Comedy, Jon Pietre, made the announcement, saying: "The BBC is by far the biggest fish in the pond when it comes to comedy... There is no other broadcaster that can provide as many services."

He added: "The BBC remains the best place to develop and nurture new comic voices... We want to invest more in our development process... along with scripts, pilots for BBC Sounds and tasters, we’re going to double the number of half-hour pilots that we make."

But it’s not just Bad Education, popular comedy The Detectorists will also be returning with a new episode, whilst Mawaan Rizwan’s comedy pilot Juice will be turned into a TV series.

What will the Bad Education spin-off show be about?

The Bad Education spin-off show will be a six-part series of the same name that will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Written by a team of “breakthrough writers”, fans can expect to catch up with some of their favourite Bad Education characters.

However, more information about what we can expect from the spin-off has yet to be released.

Was there a Bad Education movie?

The Bad Education movie was released in the UK in August 2015.

It followed the class from Bad Education and their teacher Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall) as they went on a class trip to Cornwall.

Where are the cast of Bad Education now?

Cast of Bad Education at the Bad Education Movie premiere in London 2014 (Pic: Getty Images)

The cast of Bad Education have gone on to star in both TV and films.

Here are some of the cast members of Bad Education:

Jack Whitehall - who played Mr Wickers

After his role in Bad Education, Whitehall has gone on to have great success in TV and comedy.

He is well-known for playing JP in Fresh Meat, being a panellist on Sky’s League of Their Own and his travel programme - Travels with my Father.

He also has featured in films, with his latest role being Uncle Casey in Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Nikki Runeckles - who played Chantelle

The actress and model who was known for playing the role of Chantelle in Bad Education has gone on to work in TV and films.

Her last film was #BadSelfie in 2015.

Sarah Solemani - who played Miss Gulliver

Solemani, who played Mr Wicker’s love interest Miss Gulliver, won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Becky in Him & Her.

In her latest role, she played the character of Bobbi in Chivalry.

Layton Williams - who played Stephen

Williams, who played Stephen, had a background in the theatre, having previously played Billy Elliot.

Since 2019 he has played the lead character in the musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie.

Ethan Lawrence who played Joe Pouler