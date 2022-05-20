With a total of seven volumes to work from, there’s plenty of scope for more seasons

It tells the story of Charlie Spring, a gay high school student who falls in love with Nick Nelson, the kid he sits next to in his new form, as well as their friends Tao, Elle and Isaac.

But are there more series of the show on the way? Is there a Season 2 for fans to look forward to?

Here is everything you need to know.

Will there be a Season 2 of Heartstopper?

The immensely joyous British coming-of-age romance has indeed been renewed for a second season - and a third! - by Netflix, it has been confirmed.

And there’s plenty of Hearstopper material to draw inspiration from for the upcoming future series.

The first season of Heartstopper is based on the first two volumes of the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman; the series has a total of seven volumes.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper

Oseman told NationalWorld that she would “love there to be future seasons”, saying “there’s definitely room for that in the story.

“There are more books that we haven’t covered yet,” she added. “But we’ll just have to wait and see how season one does, I guess.”

It's been confirmed that Oseman will return as writer and executive producer on Seasons 2 and 3.

What could happen in Season 2?

Since further Heartstopper novels are available, we can get a good idea of what might happen in future series should they come to fruition.

Nick and Charlie begin to inform more people about their relationship in Volume Three of Heartstopper (chapter four of the webcomic).

This means Nick will have to tell more of his friends and family about his sexuality - something he battles with in the comic - and could signal the return of Olivia Coleman as Nick's mother, Sarah Nelson.

Season two might see the crew go on a school trip to Paris, with Nick, Charlie, Tao, Elle, Aled, Tara, and Darcy all making the trip to the French capital in the comics.

Season 2 will very likely start to address Charlie's eating disorder too.

Charlie regularly told people he wasn't hungry and didn't eat his lunch in Season 1, hinting at this.

Nick begins to notice this in Volume Three, and the book finishes with him researching eating disorders after the Paris trip.

Oseman told Digital Spy that if the show gets more seasons, it will explore themes of mental health because "that's something that's really important in the books" as Charlie and Nick grow.

“The challenge of writing Heartstopper is exploring those darker issues while keeping the tone so optimistic and hopeful,” Oseman said. “That has been, like, the struggle of writing it for me the whole way through.”

Oseman said the books have allowed her to be “very candid about mental health”and explore it in a “real way” that is not “intensely triggering or really dark and horrible to read or watch”.

“So that is very much my goal for the show,” Oseman added.

When might Season 2 be released?

With no confirmation of a second series, it’s hard to predict just when the next load of Heartstopper episodes could make their way to Netflix.

However, looking at the production schedule of the first series could give us an indication of just how long it would take for Season 2 to go from page to screen.

Filming took place in April and June of 2021 in Kent, after Netflix purchased the show's distribution rights.

That means Heartstopper took about a year from the start of filming until its eventual debut on the streaming service.

From that, we can assume that, were a second season to be confirmed tomorrow, it would be at least another year until we’re able to watch it.

Of course, all sorts of unforeseen circumstances can lengthen - or shorten - productions, but we think a mid-2023 release date is a fairly solid estimate as to when we might see Season 2 at the earliest.