Presidents, royals, VIPs, and government ministers all gathered to pay their respects to the late monarch

The Royal Family gathered alongside 2,000 people at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral today.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life were all present at the funeral service in London, with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron among those in attendance.

Members of many European royal families were also present, along with six former British prime ministers and about 200 members of the public who were recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

The event was expected to be watched by millions of people across the country and around the world, with big screens put up in cities across the UK, while cinemas, pubs and other venues are also broadcast the historic event.

The Archbishop of Canterbury told attendees at the Queen’s funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family escorted her coffin through the streets of London following her funeral. A tearful-looking King Charles led senior royals, including his siblings and Prince Harry and Prince William, marching behind Her Majesty’s coffin after it was placed on a state gun carriage following the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The Queen will then be laid to rest in Windsor’s St George’s Chapel.

A handwritten message from the King was placed on top of the coffin in a wreath of flowers cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Highgrove House and Clarence House at his request. It read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Here are 26 poignant pictures from the historic day.

1. Charles III at the Queen’s funeral King Charles III during the funeral. Credit: Getty Photo: Getty Images

2. The Queen’s coffin carried into Westminster Abbey The coffin was pulled on a gun carriage by Royal Navy sailors - a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria. Credit: Getty Photo: Getty Images

3. The royals follow the gun carriage Members of the Royal Family followed the gun carriage carrying the coffin to Westminster Abbey. Credit: Getty Photo: Getty Images

4. Meghan and Camilla with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex stand outside Westminster Abbey. Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images