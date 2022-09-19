Queen’s funeral: poignant pictures as foreign leaders, VIPs and the public pay final respects to the Queen
Presidents, royals, VIPs, and government ministers all gathered to pay their respects to the late monarch
The Royal Family gathered alongside 2,000 people at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral today.
Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life were all present at the funeral service in London, with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron among those in attendance.
Members of many European royal families were also present, along with six former British prime ministers and about 200 members of the public who were recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.
The event was expected to be watched by millions of people across the country and around the world, with big screens put up in cities across the UK, while cinemas, pubs and other venues are also broadcast the historic event.
The Archbishop of Canterbury told attendees at the Queen’s funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal Family escorted her coffin through the streets of London following her funeral. A tearful-looking King Charles led senior royals, including his siblings and Prince Harry and Prince William, marching behind Her Majesty’s coffin after it was placed on a state gun carriage following the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The Queen will then be laid to rest in Windsor’s St George’s Chapel.
A handwritten message from the King was placed on top of the coffin in a wreath of flowers cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Highgrove House and Clarence House at his request. It read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”
Here are 26 poignant pictures from the historic day.