A private burial service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held away from the cameras after her state funeral and committal service today

Today (Monday 19 September) is the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which was attended by 2,000 people, among them members of the royal family, world leaders, and senior public figures.

The state funeral is to be followed by a procession taking the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A committal service which will be attended by 800 people will take place at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle this afternoon and be followed this evening by a private burial service.

Funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II

When is the Queen’s burial service?

The Queen’s burial service will take place after her state funeral and committal service today.

The state funeral service began at 11am and ended at 12pm and was broadcast to millions of viewers around the world.

The committal service will end around 4.30pm today and the burial service will begin at 7.30pm.

What will happen at the burial service?

The burial service will be an entirely private family event conducted by David Conner, the Dean of Windsor.

Earth gathered from the royal mausoleum at Frogmore in Windsor will be scattered onto the Queen’s coffin.

The coffin will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex in the main chapel at Windsor.

It is named after the Queen’s father who was also buried there, as was the Queen Mother who died in 2002.

The ashes of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are kept at the chapel.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, died in 2021 and was temporarily laid to rest in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel.

His coffin will now be moved to the King George VI chapel to join the Queen, where they will lay in rest together.

The Queen’s coffin is carried to a funeral hearse on a gun carriage

Who will attend the private burial service?

The burial service will be attended by the Queen’s close family members, and unlike the funeral will not include foriegn leaders and officials.

King Charles III, and his wife Camila, Queen Consort will be in attendance at the event.

The Queen’s other children, Prince Andrew, Anne the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex will also be present.

The Queen’s grandson, William, the Prince of Wales who is now heir to the throne, and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales are confirmed to be attending.

Other members of the royal family are expected to attend including Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

It is not known if the Queen’s other grandchildren and great grandchildren will attend the burial.

Will the burial service be on TV?

No, the burial service is a deeply personal and private event and will not be filmed or broadcast.

A senior palace official said: “The service and burial will be entirely private, given it is a deeply personal family occasion.”

The service is an opportunity for members of the Queen’s family to say a private goodbye to the late monarch, mother, and grandmother.