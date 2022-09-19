Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey

The funeral of the Queen has taken place in London.

A service was held at Westminster Abbey today (19 September) and her coffin is now being transported to Wellington Arch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen will then be moved into a hearse and be transported to Windsor where she will be laid to rest.

A committal service will take place at King George VI Memorial Church.

It will be followed by a private ceremony for the Royal family after which Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Phillip.

The coffin was decorated with a flag, her crown and also a sceptre and orb.

But what is the purpose of these items?

Here is all you need to know:

What do the sceptre and orb represent?

The Soverign’s sceptre is meant to represent the crown’s power and governance.

It has been used in every coronation since 1661.

The sceptre was created for the coronation of King Charles II - the namesake of the new monarch of Britain.

Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1910 it was altered by Elizabeth II’s grandfather King George V to include the massive, 530.2 carat Cullinan I diamond.

The Soverign’s orb is designed as a symbol to show that the monarch’s power is derived from God.

Like the sceptre it was created in 1661 and has been used ever since.

It is part of traditional coronation regalia - and features a golden jewelled ball surmounted by a gem-encrusted cross.

Why are they placed on the coffin?

The sceptre and orb have been placed alongside the Imperial Crown on the Queen’s coffin.

All have been placed on the coffin following the death of the Queen.

The orb and sceptre are presented to a monarch at their coronation, in a process known as investiture.

All three items will be removed from the coffin after the committal service in Windsor.

This is done to signify the separating of the Queen from her crown for the final time.

The sceptre and orb will be presented to Charles III at his coronation in the future.

What are the other crown jewels?

The Crown Jewels are a collection of 100 items and over 23,000 gemstones.

They have been held at the Tower of London since the 1660s and tell a fascinating history of the UK’s Royal Family.

Part of the Royal Collection, they include the monarch’s Coronation Regalia, which are the symbolic items used to crown the next King or Queen.

The last time they were used was during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The next time they will be used, will be during the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

The Crown Jewels are said to be priceless.

They have never been appraised, but some experts estimate they would be worth between £1 billion and £5 billion.

The largest stone in the collection, the Cullinan I is estimated to be worth as much as £40 million alone.