One of the collection’s most famous pieces is the Imperial State Crown which is adorned with the Black Prince’s Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire, and the Cullinan II diamond

The Crown Jewels are one of the Royal Family’s most famous collections.

Known for their dazzling opulence, they represent over 800 years of the British monarchy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of their most famous pieces is the Imperial State Crown, which along with the Sovereign’s Sceptre and the Sovereign’s Orb have been placed on top of the Queen’s coffin while she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

But how much are the Crown Jewels worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown is part of the Crown Jewels collection (Pic: Getty Images)

What are the Crown Jewels?

The Crown Jewels are a collection of 100 items and over 23,000 gemstones.

They have been held at the Tower of London since the 1660s and tell a fascinating history of the UK’s Royal Family.

Part of the Royal Collection, they include the monarch’s Coronation Regalia, which are the symbolic items used to crown the next King or Queen.

The last time they were used was during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The next time they will be used, will be during the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

The Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre lie on top of the Queen’s coffin (Pic: Getty Images)

Key pieces of the collection include the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign’s Orb.

These three pieces have all been placed on top of the Queen’s coffin whilst she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

The Imperial Crown was made with a collection of impressive gemstones, including the Black Prince’s Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire, and the Cullinan II diamond.

The Queen wore it after her coronation and every year to the State Opening of Parliament.

In 2021 when she did not attend the opening, the crown was still present, instead being carried during the ceremony on a red pillow.

How much are the Crown Jewels worth?

The Crown Jewels are said to be priceless.

They have never been appraised, but some experts estimate they would be worth between £1 billion and £5 billion.

The largest stone in the collection, the Cullinan I is estimated to be worth as much as £40 million alone.

Who owns the Crown Jewels?

The Crown Jewels are owned by the monarch and symbolise 800 years of the British Royal Family.

They were created in 1660 after the monarchy was reestablished by King Charles II.

During the English Civil War his father, King Charles I was executed by Oliver Cromwell.

Following his death, parliament destroyed all of the former king’s regalia, including the Crown Jewels.

King Charles II’s collection are the very same jewels that make up the collection today.

Crown Jeweller Mark Appleby carries The Imperial State Crown (Pic: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is allowed to touch the Crown Jewels?

The Crown Jewels are only allowed to be touched by three people in the world.

These people are: the monarch, the Crown Jeweller and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The current Crown Jeweller is Mark Appleby, who the Queen appointed in 2017.

Appleby is the 10th person to ever hold the prestigious position, which can only be granted by the monarch.

Where are the Crown Jewels kept?

The Crown Jewels have been kept at the Tower of London since 1660.

A popular tourist attraction, it’s estimated 2.5 million people pay them a visit every year.

There has only been one attempt to steal them, which proved unsuccessful.

In 1671, Colonel Thomas Blood tricked the crown jeweller into letting him see them, before making off with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sovereign’s Sceptre.

Blood was caught, but surprisingly managed to get off, without being punished.