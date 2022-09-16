The Royal Standard flag represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom

The Queen’s coffin will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the state funeral on Monday 19 September.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to the late monarch, with the queue having to be paused on Friday (16 September) after Westminster Hall reached capacity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those paying their respects or watching coverage of the event have noticed that the Queen’s coffin is draped in a flag, but it isn’t a Union Flag.

So what is it? Here’s everything you need to know about what flag is on the Queen’s coffin.

The Queen’s coffin draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre (Pic: Getty Images)

What flag is on the Queen’s coffin?

The flag that is draped over the Queen’s coffin is the Royal Standard, which represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom.

The flag was established after the Union of Crowns in 1603.

There have been a few versions over the last four centuries, with the current one being split into four sections and using the colours red, yellow and blue.

What is the Royal Standard flag?

The Royal Standard flag represents the British monarch and the UK.

It is flown whenever a monarch is at home in one of their residences and is also flown on royal cars, aircrafts and even on the royal yacht.

The flag is split into four designs that represent three regions of the UK and Ireland.

England is represented in the first and fourth sections, depicted with the three yellow lions passant set against a red background.

Scotland is represented in the second section, with a yellow lion rampant, set against a red background.

Ireland is represented in the third section, with a yellow harp set against a blue background.

The Royal Standard flying at Windsor Castle (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Wales is the only region not represented in the Royal Standard.

This is because the country was recognised as a Principality before Scotland and Ireland became incorporated into the Royal Arms.

In Scotland, they use a different version of the Royal Standard which features two yellow quarters with the red lion rampant, which is called the Royal Banner of Scotland.

Unlike the Union Flag, the Royal Standard is never flown at half-mast, as even if a monarch dies, there will always be a King or Queen on the throne.

How long will the Queen lie in state?

The Queen has been lying-in-state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday 14 September.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects right up until the Hall closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

The Hall will be open 24 hours a day, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to pay their respects.

The government have told people to expect to stand “for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down.”

On Friday 16 September, the queue had to be paused, after reaching full capacity.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September.

Her lying in state will end at 6.30am and the coffin will be taken by procession from Westminister Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at 11am, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

At midday there will be a two-minutes silence held across the UK.

After the service, the coffin will travel in a procession led by King Charles to Wellington Arch.

It will then be transferred to the state hearse and travel to Windsor for the committal service at St George’s Chapel.