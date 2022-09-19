Supermarkets and other retailers are either completely shut or closed for part of the day as a result of the Queen’s funeral

Some sites will be closed for the entire day, while others will only be shut during the part of the day containing ceremonies for the Queen. It means it might be harder than usual to get hold of a special edition newspaper commemorating the occasion.

So, if you want to get hold of a copy, how can you do it?

Newspapers have printed special editions to mark the Queen’s funeral (image: AFP/Getty Images)

How to get a copy of your newspaper?

NationalWorld is part of a wider group of news titles from across the UK. These include newspapers like The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and The Portsmouth News.

If you wish to get hold of a copy of your local paper, they are still being printed as usual on Monday (19 September). But with supermarkets and other news retailers either closed or operating with very limited opening hours, you may be wondering how you can get hold of a paper.

National World - the publisher of NationalWorld.com - has said you can pick up copies from most local, independent newsagents as they are likely to remain open throughout the day - or at least, through most of the day.

It has also said that it has increased supplies to these retail outlets to ensure there is plenty of stock.

Should you be unable to visit one of these retailers today, most are happy to hold back a newspaper copy for you if you contact them in advance. Pre-paid vouchers can be exchanged at all good local retailers.

If you have any queries, you should contact National World’s special editions team through this email address: [email protected]

How can you get a national newspaper copy?

Other publishers are also continuing to print physical copies of their newspapers carrying special edition coverage of the Queen’s state funeral, as well as the other events taking place throughout the day.

It is likely these will be available in a similar way to which NationalWorld’s sister titles are.