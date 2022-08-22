Rosie Jones returns for a second season of comedy travel series Trip Hazard, and will be joined by more celebrity friends

Comedian Rosie Jones is back for season two of the Channel 4 comedy travel series Trip Hazard.

The show follows Rosie as she travels the UK and is joined by a different famous face at each destination - together they will try out fun local activities.

The series format must have proven popular as Channel 4 commissioned Hobby Man with Alex Brooker, a similar series where Brooker tries out different pastimes across the country.

Rosie Jones and Guz Khan

Who is Rosie Jones?

Rosie Jones is a 32 year old British comedian, writer and actor from Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

She began performing stand-up at Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 where she gained recognition for her edgy style.

She has appeared on a number of panel shows including Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, QI, Would I Lie To You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

Jones has also had serious acting roles in Silent Witness, Doctors, and Casualty.

She has written for comedy drama series Sex Education and worked as a researcher on Would I Lie To You? and Cats Does Countdown.

Her stand up sets often focus on her identity as a gay diabled woman from the north of England, and she has previously said that she can get away with jokes that an able-bodied person could not.

What is her disability?

Jones has ataxic cerebral palsy, a brain condition which affects the cerebellum, and is present in 5-10 percent of cerebral palsy cases.

The cerebellum is responsible for bodily coordination, and therefore those living with the condition have difficulty coordinating their arms, legs, and torso.

It also causes tremors in the body which get more pronounced as movement increases and can cause speech impediments.

Jones incorporates her disability into her comedy - she has previously opened sets with the line: “as you tell by my voice, I’m northern.”

Because her speech is slower than the average person’s, her jokes are constructed to subvert the expected punchline.

Rosie Jones and Lady Leshurr

What is Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard about?

Trip Hazard follows Rosie Jones as she is joined by celebrity friends at different UK destinations.

The first season saw Jones joined by Jamali Maddix, Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Wlikinson, and Jenny Eclair.

In season two, travel destinations include Moray in Scotland, where she will attempt to climb one of Britain’s highest mountains before a spot of clay pigeon shooting.

In the second episode Rosie will travel to Blackpool to try out skydiving, visit a palm reader, and learn to waltz.

The celebrity guests joining Rosie on her travels are:

AJ Odudu - host of Big Breakfast and star of Strictly Come Dancing

Guz Khan - star of Man Like Mobeen and Taskmaster alumnus

Tom Rosenthal - comedy actor known for Friday Night Dinner and Plebs

Lady Leshurr - rapper singer, and songwriter

Fay Ripley - actress known for Cold Feet and Suspects

When is Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard on TV?

Trip Hazard will air on Tuesday 23 August on Channel 4 at 10pm and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after it is first broadcast.

There are five episodes in season two and they will be broadcast at the same time weekly.