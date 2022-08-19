Hobby Man sees The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker joined by celebrity friends as they travel the UK to try out an array of new hobbies

In a new Channel 4 light hearted documentary travel series, Hobby Man, presenter Alex Brooker will travel the country looking to broaden his horizons by trying out new pastimes.

Brooker won’t be alone, as at each location he will be joined by a different enthusiastic celebrity guest who will also muck in with the new hobbies.

As Alex and co. throw themselves into the new experiences they will evaluate which hobbies are worth pursuing and which are a one-time deal.

What is Hobby Man about?

Alex Brooker takes celebrity friends around the country to take part in a number of hobbies, some popular and some more obscure, to find out if any are worth his time.

The first episode will see Alex head to Edniburgh with Scarlett Moffatt where they try out chess, home brewing, and bird watching.

In episode two Alex is joined by Joe Wilkinson in south Wales while they try their hands at knitting, fly-fishing, and photography.

Who is Alex Brooker?

Alex Brooker is a journalist and comedian best known for appearing on comedy chat show The Last Leg alongside Josh Widdicombe and Adam Hills.

He co-hosted The Jump with Davina McCall in 2014 and has appeared on shows including House of Games, Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Would I Lie to You?

Brooker is disabled, he has hand and arm deformities and wears a prosthetic leg - in 2020 he took part in the documentary Disability and Me to learn more about his disability.

Who are the celebrity guests on Hobby Man?

Scarlett Moffat

Moffat is a television personality known for appearing on reality TV show Gogglebox.

She won season 16 of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and has also taken part in several game shows including The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off. The Chase, and Celebrity Catchphrase.

She has presented several documentaries including Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates, and The British Tribe Next Door.

Joe Wilkinson

Wilkinson is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his regular appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and panel shows such as Would I Lie to You? The Last Leg, and challenge show TaskMaster.

Wilkinson’s acting credits include playing Jeffrey in Sex Education, Simon in the Cockfields, and Pat the postman in After Life.

He has had two major tours, My Mum’s Called Stella and my Dad’s Called Brian, and The Joe Wilkinson Experience.

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas is an actor best known for his role as Simon in comedy series The Inbetweeners and the two spin-off films.

His other TV appearances include playing Martin Lavender on comedy series White Gold, Kingsley Owen in Fresh Meat, and taking part in season eight of Taskmaster.

Thomas has also appeared in the films The Festival and The Darkest Universe.

Andi Oliver

Oliver is a celebrity chef and presenter - she replaced Prue Leith as a judge on cookery show Great British Menu before leaving that role and becoming a presenter on the show instead.

She has also appeared as a presenter on Saturday Kitchen, The One Show, and Food Unwrapped.

Oliver is also a former singer, having formed an African inspired band, Mighty Hog, with her brother.

When is the release date of Hobby Man?

The four-part series will begin airing at 8pm on Friday 19 August on Channel 4 - future episodes will air at the same time weekly.