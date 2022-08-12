Sharon Horgan’s adaptation of the Flemish series Clan follows a group of close-knit Irish sisters with a dark secret

Bad Sisters, a new black comedy from Sharon Horgan, is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 19 August.

The series, which also stars Anne Marie Duff and Claes Bang, follows a group of close knit sisters who may or may not be trying to kill their brother in law.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bad Sisters.

What is Bad Sisters about?

Bad Sisters opens with the death of John Paul Williams. He had a huge life insurance policy, and the insurance company are reluctant to pay out - so start to investigate his sisters-in-law the Garveys, each of whom had reason to kill him. The series unfolds along two timelines, tracing the aftermath of John Paul’s death and the weeks leading up to it in tandem.

The official synopsis describes the series as a “delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller” that “follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.”

Who stars in Bad Sisters?

Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene as the Garveys at Christmas dinner (Credit: Apple TV+)

Sharon Horgan plays Eva, the oldest Garvey sister. Horgan is best known as a writer as well as an actor, having created and starred in comedies like Catastrophe and Pulling. You may also recognise her from This Way Up, in which she stars alongside Aisling Bea.

Anne Marie Duff plays Grace, the Garvey sister married to John Paul. She’s best known for her breakthrough role playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, but in recent years has starred in Sex Education, His Dark Materials, and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Claes Bang plays John Paul Williams, the husband. In the UK, Bang is probably best known for the Moffat/Gatiss Dracula adaptation, or more recently for appearing in Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws.

They’re joined by Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes, The Luminaries) as the rest of the Garvey sisters.

Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Brian Gleeson (The Lazarus Project) play the insurance adjustors investigating the Garvey sisters.

Who writes and directs Bad Sisters?

The series was created and a number of episodes written by Sharon Horgan, who previously wrote Pulling and Catastrophe.

Is there a trailer for Bad Sisters?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Bad Sisters?

The first two episodes of Bad Sisters will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 19 August.

The following eight episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

How many episodes is Bad Sisters?

There are ten episodes in Bad Sisters’ first series, each around 50 minutes long.

Where was Bad Sisters filmed?

Bad Sisters was shot in and around Dublin. In particular, the series was filmed at Sandycove, the Forty Foot, Howth, and MalahideA number of scenes were also filmed in Belfast.

Is Bad Sisters based on anything?

Yes, it is. Bad Sisters is an adaptation of the 2011 Flemish series Clan, which was called The Out-Laws in the UK.Malin-Sarah Gozin, the creator of Clan, is an executive producer on Bad Sisters.

Why should I watch Bad Sisters?