The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four saw Black Peppa, Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous and Jonbers Blonde compete for the crown.

Four queens took on a final maxi-challenge before being whittled down to the final two for an epic lipsync battle in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four finale. The series, which was filmed in Manchester, saw judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr return to help Ru in her deliberations.

It was the first UK season to feature a trans woman queen, and the first to have a bearded queen, expanding the world of drag. After nine weeks, a dozen contestants fought for the crown, and four made it to the final. This is what happened in the Drag Race UK season four finale, and who was crowned the winner.

Advertisement

Black Peppa; Cheddar Gorgeous; Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde

What happened in the Drag Race UK season 4 finale?

Advertisement

In the finale, which aired o BBC Three on 24 November, the four remaining queens took part in their last maxi-challenge - they were tasked with writing their own lyrics and learning a complex choreographed dance routine for a mega mix of Ru’s songs.

The queens - Black Peppa, Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous and Jonbers Blonde – were expected to steal the spotlight during their performances, and the two who impressed the least would be eliminated.

Advertisement

Before their performances, the queens had a heart to heart with judge Michelle VIsage, where they spoke about their experience on the show, and what winning the competition would mean to them.

The queens then took to the stage in their latest drag looks and performed for a spot in the final two. When they returned to the workroom they were surprised by all three previous Drag Race UK winners - The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace - who spoke to them about how their lives have changed since the competition.

RuPaul then made her decision on who would be go on to the final stage of the competition - Jonbers and Peppa were eliminated. This left Danny Beard and Cheddar Gorgeous to lipsync for their lives to Shirley Bassey’s This Is My LIfe.

Danny Beard in the Drag Race UK finale

Advertisement

Who won Drag Race UK season 4?

After the dramatic lipsync battle Ru decided that Danny Beard would be the UK’s next Drag Superstar.

Advertisement

Danny said: “I feel like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. I’m Charlie, RuPaul is Willy Wonka, Michelle is an Oompa Loompa and I’ve got the golden ticket! Hopefully, I’ll be working in television, which is what I’ve always wanted to do, I’ve always wanted to be a television presenter.”

Danny, who uses they/them pronouns, is the show’s first bearded queen, and they were worried that this would cost them their place in the competition, or that Ru would ask them to shave. But this was not the case, and Ru told Danny at the start of the competition that she loved their unique drag style.

Will there be a season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Advertisement