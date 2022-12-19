Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt , Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh star in 2023 Christopher Nolan historical drama Oppenheimer

Historical biographical film Oppenheimer, from director Christopher Nolan is expected to be one of 2023’s major film releases. Nolan is known for his epic action films including the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet. His latest endeavour will see longtime collaborator and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy take on the lead role of the nuclear scientist.

The film features an all-star cast recogniseable from other big budget movies - and a dramatic new trailer was released today showcasing the stunning visuals of the film. This is everything we know so far about Oppenheimer:

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

What is Oppenheimer about?

Advertisement

The blockbuster historical film tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb in the Manhattan Project during the Second World War.

Oppenheimer became known as the father of the atomic bomb because of the instrumental role he played in developing the weapon of mass destruction that would bring the war in Japan to a close.

Advertisement

The film was adapted by Nolan from American Prometheus, a 2005 biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The movie was shot from February to May 2022, with Nolan using real explosives and practical effects, leading his fans to take to social media and joke that he used a real atom bomb in the shoot.

The Manhattan project was a secretive mission undertaken by the Americans, in collaboration with the UK and Canada, from 1942-1946 to build an atomic weapon before the Germans or Japanese and thereby win the Second World War.

As a result of the project, the first atomic bomb was dropped in a successful test in July 1945, and on 6 August 1945 one was dropped on Hiroshima - three days later another bomb was dropped on Nagasaki - Japan formally surrendered on 2 September.

After the war and having seen the destructive power of the weapons he created, Oppenheimer became a proponent of limiting the use of nuclear power and nuclear weapons - he was eventually stripped of his security clearance partly due to his involvement in the Atomic Energy Commission. Oppenheimer died in 1967, aged 62.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer

Who is in the cast of Oppenheimer?

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman

James Remar as Henry Stimson

David Krumholtz in an unnamed role

Kenneth Branagh in an unnamed role

Jack Quaid in an unnamed role

Rami Malek in an unnamed role

David Dastmalchian in an unnamed role

Casey Affleck in an unnamed role

Is there a trailer for Oppenheimer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Advertisement

When is the Oppenheimer release date?

Advertisement