Oscar-nominated actor and director Greta Gerwig is behind the film

Fans have been raving on social media after the first trailer for the upcoming live-action Barbie film was released.

Warner Bros debuted the footage online for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring feature. It is due for released in summer 2023.

Advertisement

The film is from Oscar-nominated actress and director Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her husband and filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The trailer for the film, which is set for release on 21 July next year, opened with a comical parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which included children throwing and breaking their baby dolls after seeing the giant Robbie Barbie doll.

Narrating the teaser clip, Dame Helen Mirren said: “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until…” The clip see’s a smiling Robbie, sporting a black and white striped swimming costume, red lipstick and gold hoop earrings, slowly sliding her white sunglasses down her nose and winking at the camera as the young girls smash up their baby dolls and throw them into the air.

Advertisement

Although they seemed to be laughing Margot Robbie revealed how ‘mortified’ she was filming Barbie in public (Pic:Getty)

The trailer immediately transitions to bright pink and blue scenes with Robbie overlooking the neighbourhood and waving waving from the Barbie Dreamhouse. It also features Gosling wearing a black fringed ensemble outfit surrounded by a group of friends wearing sports gear, seemingly playing Lacrosse.

Advertisement

Australian actress Robbie previously said Barbie, which was launched in 1959, “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”. She told British Vogue: “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Filmmaker Gerwig was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women. The film is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

Advertisement

Who are the Barbie movie cast members?

Advertisement

Barbie features a star-studded cast, with Australian actress Margot Robbie leading the reins as the famous fashionista, with none other than Ryan Gosling taking on the role of her love interest Ken.

Pictures of the two rollerskating together near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles caused a frenzy on Twitter. The pair are sporting neon pink lyrca, complete with matching yellow knee pads.

Inspiration for the outfit was taken directly from Barbie herself, with the costumes almost being identical. One fan on Twitter tweeted that they were: “Officially starting my Best Costume Design Oscar campaign.”

Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Hari Nef. Whilst not all roles have been confirmed, there are reportedly multiple versions of Ken in the film with Simu Liu portraying one alongside Gosling.

Advertisement