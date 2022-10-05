Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie are said to be at the centre of an investigation involving a paparazzi photographer in Argent

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie could be questioned by Argentinian authorities after they found themselves at the centre of a “brutal” bust-up with a paparazzi photographer in Buenos Aires.

The model, 30, and actress, 32, were leaving a restaurant at 3am on Sunday morning, when a photographer crowded the Suicide Squad co-stars and their friends to take photos.

The paparazzo, named Pedro Alberto Orquera, is accusing the Hollywood stars and their friends, British filmmakers Josey McNamara and Jac Hopkins, of assaulting him and breaking his arm.

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have been put in the centre of a police investigation (Pic:Getty)

However, in light of the scuffle, both sides have given differing versions of the story that ultimately ended with Orquera in hospital.

Sources close to Delevingne and Robbie informed TMZ that the parazzo allegedly “rushed” the stars while they were trying to get into an Uber outside the restaurant.

As a result of Orquera’s actions, the driver got scared and began to pull off as Robbie was “half-way in and half-way out” of the moving vehicle.

The Harley Quinn star had to jump out, nearly causing injury to herself.

Margot Robbie poses upon arrival to attend the European premiere of the film "Amsterdam" in Leicester Square, central London, on September 21, 2022. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

The sources continued to claim that the photographer was the aggressor in the incident and injured himself when he “fell over” on his own accord.

The original TMZ article was posted shortly after the claims began to surface on Sunday (2 October) and has since been updated to suggest that video footage had been obtained showing the pap falling over after he was allegedly being chased.

However, The Sun reported on Monday (3 October) that Orquera had fallen to the ground suffering the injury after a “brief struggle” with Josey McNamara and Jac Hopkins.

Josey McNamara and Margot Robbie worked together on the upcoming Barbie movie (Pic:Getty)

The paparazzo said: “They tried to take my camera to delete the pictures I had taken. I started running away from them as they were hitting me.

“While I was running from them they kicked me hard so my camera went up in the air and I fell on the floor and injured my arm.”

Orqeura added that he had lost a lot of blood and was worried about losing mobility in his arm after coming to the realisation that he was in need of surgery.

Cara Delevingne’s family are reportedly considering staging an intervention for the model. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

The two British filmmakers, who worked with Margot on the upcoming Barbie movie, were allegedly held in custody in the La Boca area of the country’s capital.

As the two men were held at the police station, this incites that Robbie and Delevingne will be questioned about their tale of events, but it is not yet known if the pair are still in Argentina.

The Hollywood stars made headlines recently as the latter began to show signs of upsetting behaviour.

Cara and Margot have been close friends since their film Suicide Squad (Pic:Getty)