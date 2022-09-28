Cara Delevigne was joined by Alton Mason Hun Kim, Caroline Lebar, and Pier Paolo Righi at Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevigne looked stunning as she attended the launch of her new collaboration with fashion house Karl Lagerfeld on Tuesday.

The model, 30, from London, wore an ultra-glam outfit for the launch of the ‘Cara loves Karl Spring/Summer 2023’ collection, which was created with all genders and sizes in mind.

Her striking appearance contrasts recent images of the model looking dishevelled outside Van Nuys airport, while she was waiting to board a private jet owned by Jay-Z.

Cara Delevigne (Getty Images)

Cara Delevigne Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images)

Cara was joined by celebrities including actor Hun Kim, senior vice president of Karl Lagerfeld Caroline Lebar, CEO Karl Lagerfeld Pier Paolo Righi, and model Alton Mason at the Paris Fashion Brand Launch

Advertisement

She beamed in a charcoal grey dress-tuxedo with front cross detail and black thigh-high boots as she smiled for the cameras.

The model previously failed to attend the brand launch at New York Fashion Week. Her absence seemed bizarre as she had been promoting the launch day on her social media platforms.

Alton Mason and Cara Delevingne

On another recent occasion, Cara was seen looking worse for wear in a parked car in West Hollywood as she smoked what looked like a pipe.

Her erratic behaviour at the Billboard Awards didn’t go unnoticed either. In an interview on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Cara explained that her odd behaviour was because she was excited to be there.

Advertisement

Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion

The worrying photos that captured her erratic behaviour have raised concerns about her health and wellbeing from friends and family, with relatives allegedly planning an intervention for the ‘It Girl.

Cara celebrated her 30th birthday in August on board a luxury yacht. She partied with A-list celebrity friends, Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller and sister Poppy.