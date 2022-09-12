Every city in the Big Four hosts two fashion shows a year

A model walks the runway at the 2022 New York Fashion Week.

For fashionistas, the most important dates of the year are fashion weeks.

These fashion shows are a chance for fashion designers, brands or houses to display their latest collections in runway fashion shows to buyers and the media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shows are important not only for designers and buyers, but also for shoppers as they influence the upcoming fashion trends for the current and approaching seasons.

These glamorous events take place every year in four major cities across the world; New York , London , Milan and Paris , which are considered to be fashion capitals.

These prominent fashion weeks are called the Big Four, and each have exquisite fashion heritage, and are home to some of the most influential and prominent fashion designers of the last century.

The schedule begins with New York, followed by London, and then Milan and ends in Paris.

Every city hosts two shows each year; the first is held in February or March and the second is held in September and October of each year.

The February show is where designers will showcase their autumn/winter styles for later in the year, while the September show is where designers will unveil their spring/summer styles for the following year.

At the time of writing, this year’s September and October shows are going ahead as planned despite the death of the Queen.

So, just when are each of the fashion weeks in 2022?

Here’s everything you need to know.

A model walks the runway at the 2022 New York Fashion Week.

When is New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week (NYFW), was the first fashion week.

New York’s fashion week is known for showcasing ready-to-wear styles, and attendees can actually wear most of the pieces straight from the runway.

The 2022 New York fashion week dates are 11 to 16 February and 9 to 14 September.

The first New York Fashion Week was created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organisation, the New York Dress Institute.

When is London Fashion Week?

London Fashion Week (LFW) is the newest fashion week of the four.

It is immediately followed by a retail-focused event, London Fashion Week Festival, which takes place at the same venue as the main show and is open to the general public, so everyone has a chance to buy some of the clothing showcased.

The clothing on display tends to be more experimental and grungy than all the other fashion weeks.

The 2022 London fashion week dates are 18 to 22 February and 16 to 20 September.

Organised by the British Fashion Council (BFC), the first London Fashion Week first took place in 1983.

When is Milan Fashion Week?

Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is held in Milan, the second-most populous city in Italy, which is a global capital of fashion and design.

The 2022 Milan fashion week dates are 22 to 28 February and 20 to 26 September.

Milan fashion week includes more than 40 shows each season and transforms the city into a touristic hub by holding those shows across various elegant and influential venues, for example the Royal Palace of Milan, Palazzo Serbelloni and many others.

Milan Fashion Week was established in 1958.

When is Paris Fashion Week?

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) is focused on haute couture.

Every year, famous brands like Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Givenchy, and Céline host their shows in historical Paris places such as the Carrousel du Louvre and the Grand Palais.

The 2022 Paris fashion week dates are 28 February to 8 March and 26 September to 4 October.