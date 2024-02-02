Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not so long ago if you wanted some style inspiration and a wardrobe overhaul, you would have looked at the runway models, Hollywood stars and fashion magazines. These days we seem to be getting more fashion inspo from the latest TV shows. This week on Style Solutions, Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon look at the shows influencing what we wear and how we can shop the look for less.

BBC One Series The Traitors has put Claudia Winkleman at the forefront of style icons. Known for her gothic look in the murder mystery series, the presenter has been showcasing some warm and cosy winter outfits with fabrics from wool and tartan to tweed and lace. Of course the thing we love most about Claudia's style is that it is easy to attain without being ridiculously expensive. Yes, she has worn luxury designer brands such as Saint Lauren and Bella Freud but high-street stores such as H&M and Zara are the perfect places to find the best dupes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Keegan in Netflix series Fool Me Once was gripping (I binge watched it all over a weekend) but it was her coat style that also had us hooked. The actress wore several stunning outfits, from the trench coat and long grey coat to the leather and bomber jackets. The good news is Michelle Keegan has her own line of fashion items that you can shop from online retailer Very.

Now a show that I haven’t watched yet - it’s on my list - Anatomy of a Scandal starring Sienna Miller on Netflix. However, Marina assures me that all of Sienna Miller’s outfits are impeccable along with her beautiful kitchen. The actress looks effortlessly chic in a range of quiet luxury style outfits with minimal and undone hair and makeup. Surprisingly M&S is the go-to shop for Sienna Miller after she launched her new ‘Anything but Normal’ range with the high street brand a few months ago.

Another Netflix show that has us all fixated on fashion outfits was Emily in Paris. Lily Collins stars in the series set of course in one of the most fashionable cities in the world. Lily wears over the top brightly coloured outfits but it was her friend Camille (Camille Razat) outfits that really stood out. The actress wore beautifully tailored and oversized blazers trousers and in true French style, looked effortlessly chic with a nonchalant attitude. To shop Emily’s outfits ASOS has a great range of brightly coloured, patterned and check items to choose from, if you want more of the Camille look, then you need Mango or Cos.

It’s no surprise that Emily in Paris outfits were so fashionable as they had costume designer Patricia Field working her magic. The designer is best known for creating some of the most iconic and memorable looks from our favourite TV series ever Sex and the City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) inspired many of our fashion choices over the years, from slip dresses and tutus to shirts and crop tops. Not forgetting the outrageous looks worn by Samantha Jones, Charlotte York’s modest cardigan sets and Miranda Hobbs’ office wear. All of the characters had their individual looks that we loved then and even more so now. To shop your favourite SATC character, head over to River Island as they will have exactly what you need.

Killing Eve, Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and now even The Sopranos have inspired our wardrobes over the past few years. We can’t wait to see what we will be watching next and more importantly which shows will be inspiring the next fashion trend.