5 key elements you need (and probably already have) to get the mob wife aesthetic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forget the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ it's dead and the mob wife aesthetic is the new fashion trend for this season. This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon discussed the new fashion trend that is taking over our social media feeds.

Whereas the clean girl aesthetic is all about looking natural, the mob wife aesthetic is the complete opposite. Thanks to the OG’s like Edith Falco and Drea De Matteo from the iconic TV series The Sopranos - which happens to be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year - the mob wife or mafia wife look has inspired the latest fashion trend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest fashion trend is all about glamour. Think 90s supermodel with a sprinkle of leopard print and a touch of New York City attitude. Celebrities including Dua Lipa, Lauren Sanchez and surprisingly Stella McCartney have all been spotted embracing the mob wife aesthetic trend.

Style Solutions: What is the Mob Wife aesthetic?

How to get the Mob Wife Aesthetic look?

There are five key elements you need to get the mob wife aesthetic look and the good news is you probably have most of them already in your wardrobe. When it comes to the overall colour palette, it focuses on black but you can add brown or deep burgundy red tones for a touch of colour and leopard print is a must.

The 5 key elements you need are:

Faux Fur

Faux Leather

Leopard print

Gold

Lace

Unlike most fashion trends that usually mean you need to buy an entirely new wardrobe, this trend is a lot more attainable. Plus you can style it so that it suits you. You could decide to wear a base black lace outfit with a faux fur coat and faux leather boots. Or you may decide to wear a leopard print dress, gold accessories and faux leather jacket. It’s all about bringing the glamour, you can go full on mob wife or just little touches just, don’t forget the Italian handbag (Versace or Gucci) and a slick of red lipstick.

Natalie says: “When I saw Fashion Magazine wrote “if you look like you're going to a funeral, you are doing it right!” I knew this style was right up my street. I used to own a pair of leopard print Kitten heels from New Look and would wear them with a long sleeve black top and straight leg trousers - kind of Audrey Hepburn meets mob wife style. As long as you look more chic than Pat Butcher from EastEnders then you will be fine. I will 100% be embracing this trend”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marina says: “On first thoughts, I thought that the mob wife aesthetic wasn't very me, however I do love a red lipstick and in recent years have embraced leopard print. I have even got a very mob wife aesthetic leopard print coat with a faux pink collar that I absolutely adore. So, it would seem that I am a fan... I don't like anything sheer and too revealing, so I guarantee I will not be embracing that aspect of the mob wife aesthetic any time soon.

However, as Natalie Dixon demonstrated on the Style Solutions video, by opting for an all black outfit and wearing a slick of red lipstick, it is still possible to look glamorous when it comes to the mob wife aesthetic rather than tacky”.