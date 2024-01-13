With so many different shades of green there is one out there that will suit you

This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Writer Natalie Dixon are discussing how to wear green. The new colour trend for 2024 seems to be taking over the red carpet with celebrities including Taylor Swift, Shailene Woodley and Kate Middleton already fans of the colour.

Pantone named the colour of 2024 'Peach Fuzz' and yet all we keep seeing on the red carpet and all over our social media feeds is green,. It doesn’t matter which shade of green, everything from Emerald and forest to mint and lime, green is clearly the colour to be seen in this year. Sage green will also be trending with brides opting for this colour choice for their bridesmaids this wedding season.

Taylor Swift has so far this year stepped out in three green dresses and if it’s good enough for Swiftie it is definitely good enough for us. The pop star attended the Golden Gloves wearing a figure hugging green sequin dress from luxury designer brand Gucci. Tay-Tay also wore a ribbed sweater from Stella McCartney ($1490). But it’s not all expensive brands that are way out of our budget after she was spotted wearing an Olive green velvet mini dress by Scottish brand Little Lies that is an affordable £58.

It may be because I was born in May and my birthstone is Emerald, but I am obsessed with this colour. Now you may think that green is a difficult shade to wear but I’m here to explain that there is a shade of green for everyone. Whether you have pale or dark skin, blonde, brunette or red hair. Green works for everyone.

Natalie says: “Emerald green exudes elegance and paired with gold accessories looks expensive. The perfect colour to wear in Autumn/Winter. When it comes to the Spring/Summer season I love a bright grass green. You can stay safe by wearing black and green together or if you love colour blocking then it also looks good with Royal blue to really make your outfit pop.”

“There was an old saying ‘Blue and green should never be seen’ but we are ripping up the rule book and doing what we want. More importantly wearing the colours we love however we want to. Whether you just add a touch of colour by adding a subtle hint of forest green in with a handbag or go full head to toe with a Jade green suit - don’t be afraid to wear this shade in 2024.”

Marina Licht says: “On the subject of green, I personally love the colour green, whether it is a mint green or a deeper tone. For those of you who want to embrace colour in a bold way, why not pair pink with green? The shades work brilliantly together and look incredibly stylish. If you are new to green and are a more conservative dresser, mint green works beautifully with white and looks particularly chic in the spring.”