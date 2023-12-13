5 dresses under £50: Forget wearing red this Christmas because emerald green is the colour of the season
Wearing red for Christmas is such a cliché, here is why emerald green is the only colour to be seen in this year
Christmas time is about mistletoe and wine, the colours green and red have dominated the season for many years. However, green is taking over as the number one colour you should be wearing this year. The festive party season is in full swing and at this time of year, you will be looking to find the perfect party dress. This season you can forget about wearing the cliché red colour because it's all about emerald green.
We have seen a huge rise in the jewel colours such as gold, silver sapphire, ruby and emerald in fashion recently, but the must-have colour to be wearing for Christmas 2023 appears to be emerald green. It's a colour loved by celebrities including Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rose Bertram. There is no better time than the festive season to dress up and look like an expensive piece of jewellery. But that doesn’t mean your outfit has to be expensive.
Advertisement
Advertisement
I am obsessed with everything emerald green right now. Everything from jumpers, blazers and dresses to my phone-case, notebook and even nail colour is currently emerald green. It suits pretty much every single skin tone and hair colour. Paired with gold, you will look like you are dripping in luxury. I have put together a list of my absolute favourite affordable emerald green dresses for you to wear throughout the Christmas party season and New Year.
In The Style - Emerald Green wrap dress with pleated skirt £20.00 - This cute dress from Jacqueline Jossa collection will look stunning when you are spinning around on the dancefloor.
Amazon - Long sleeve velvet green mermaid dress £19.99 - You can't go wrong with a velvet dress over Christmas. This one from Amazon is an absolute bargain. It’s sophisticated and elegant as well as looking like it's from a high-end luxury brand.
Boohoo - Strapless sequin green maxi dress £44.00 - Shine bright like the expensive jewel you are in this stunning sequin dress from Boohoo. Christmas + sequins = the ultimate party dress.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PrettyLittleThing - Emerald Green One Shoulder ruched midi dress £18.00 - This dress is currently hanging in my wardrobe ready for New Years eve celebrations but you can wear it for a work Christmas party or drinks with the girls.
River Island - Green Glitter Knot Bodycon Midi Dress £40.00 - If you want comfort as well as style, then this dress is the perfect option for you. A knotted front dress will cinch you in at the waist and flatter your figure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.