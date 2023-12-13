Wearing red for Christmas is such a cliché, here is why emerald green is the only colour to be seen in this year

5 Emerald Green Christmas party dresses for under £50 (Getty)

Christmas time is about mistletoe and wine, the colours green and red have dominated the season for many years. However, green is taking over as the number one colour you should be wearing this year. The festive party season is in full swing and at this time of year, you will be looking to find the perfect party dress. This season you can forget about wearing the cliché red colour because it's all about emerald green.

We have seen a huge rise in the jewel colours such as gold, silver sapphire, ruby and emerald in fashion recently, but the must-have colour to be wearing for Christmas 2023 appears to be emerald green. It's a colour loved by celebrities including Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rose Bertram. There is no better time than the festive season to dress up and look like an expensive piece of jewellery. But that doesn’t mean your outfit has to be expensive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am obsessed with everything emerald green right now. Everything from jumpers, blazers and dresses to my phone-case, notebook and even nail colour is currently emerald green. It suits pretty much every single skin tone and hair colour. Paired with gold, you will look like you are dripping in luxury. I have put together a list of my absolute favourite affordable emerald green dresses for you to wear throughout the Christmas party season and New Year.

In The Style - Emerald Green wrap dress with pleated skirt £20.00 - This cute dress from Jacqueline Jossa collection will look stunning when you are spinning around on the dancefloor.

Amazon - Long sleeve velvet green mermaid dress £19.99 - You can't go wrong with a velvet dress over Christmas. This one from Amazon is an absolute bargain. It’s sophisticated and elegant as well as looking like it's from a high-end luxury brand.

Boohoo - Strapless sequin green maxi dress £44.00 - Shine bright like the expensive jewel you are in this stunning sequin dress from Boohoo. Christmas + sequins = the ultimate party dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PrettyLittleThing - Emerald Green One Shoulder ruched midi dress £18.00 - This dress is currently hanging in my wardrobe ready for New Years eve celebrations but you can wear it for a work Christmas party or drinks with the girls.