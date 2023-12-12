From Quiet Luxury to Barbiecore, we have all the best Christmas fashion gifts from the biggest trends of 2023

Shopping for the super fashion conscious can be challenging because when it comes to a lover of all things fashion ,they know what they like and exactly what they want. This year we have seen some of the biggest fashion trends take over our social media feeds, from Quiet luxury to Barbiecore and even the resurgence of Y2K.

Now with just a few weeks until Christmas, some of 2023's biggest fashion trends will spill over into 2024. We have curated a list of the perfect gifts based on previous fashion trends that won’t go out of style in the New Year.

Quiet luxury - Thanks to celebrities such as Sofia Richie-Grainge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley the Quiet Luxury trend was everywhere. The key was to wear expensive looking items without any garish brand logos. For this trend H&M is my go-to as it has a beautiful collection of affordable basics that will elevate any ‘Quiet Luxury’ look.

However if you are looking for something a little extra special then you might want to pick up a pair of the Barbie Crocs £64.99 . That’s two trends in one and fashionista approved.

Y2K - It was a blast from the past for millennials as many of the trends from 2000 made a huge comeback. Low-rise jeans and combat pants returned to shops as many of us ran for the hills but it was the baguette bag that won us over.

The cute shoulder bag was a huge hit in the early 2000’s when Sarah Jessica Parker would often wear the Fendi Baguette bag £2750.00 in scenes for Sex and the City. ‘And Just Like That’ made a nostalgic return in season two of the spin series. High street brand H&M have the perfect shoulder bag dupe for just £19.99.

Cottagecore - The aesthetic that celebrates rural life in the county. Think cosy knits, floral dresses, tweed jackets and knee-high wellies. Get cosy by the fire on Boxing Day with this Cottagecore inspired outfit. Hollister has a pretty white floral dress £49 you can wear with Silk Fred oversized hooded cardigan £91.00. Don’t forget the Hunter Wellies £135 for the Boxing Day walk.