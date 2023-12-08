As the party season kicks off, we have put together our top picks for Christmas party outfits

Style Solutions Christmas Party Outfits Ideas (Canva Images)

It’s Christmas party season and for many of us it's the one time of year that we go out all and wear the sparkliest and glitziest outfit we can get our hands on.

Which is why this week for Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon have searched high and low for the best sequin covered and embellished outfits available to buy right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plus they are giving you their top tips on how to style your Christmas party outfit so that you shine bright and don’t end up looking like a Christmas tree decoration.

Marina Licht's Christmas Party Outfits Ideas

ASOS sequin column cami midi dress in silver £160 - I know it is a bit on the pricey side, but this dress isn't just for Christmas, but all year round. Well it is as far as I am concerned.

River Island White Spot Sequin Mini Round Neck Dress £60 - OMG! I love polka dot and sequins, so what could be better than a combination of my favourite things? Most certainly not just for Christmas.

Next Long Sleeve Mini Dress £40 - Stand out from the crowd in sequins and one of my favourite colours, red. As for accessories, a slick of red lipstick is all you need and a very simple hairstyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it comes to styling a sequin outfit, I would approach with caution. That is my number one tip. Less is most certainly more. You want to let your dress or sequin jumpsuit take the limelight so if you are not sure on the accessories to choose, my advice is to go for the minimum.

Aside from some high heeled shoes, I would ditch earrings, necklace, bracelets. I love a Taylor Swift slick of red lipstick. That is the only accessory you will need. I think it is all too easy to get fixated on accessories in general, but it is so important particularly when it comes to styling a sequined outfit that you don't.

Natalie Dixon's Christmas Party Outfits Ideas

Statement dress - In The Style Perrie Sian Black Velvet Sequin Bandeau Midaxi Dress with faux feather trim £62.00 - This is the ultimate statement dress and the second time I've included this dress in a fashion outfit article this week after seeing Stacey Solomon wearing it, so I must really love it.

Monsoon Megan Bronze Sequin Dress £100 - If like me you want style, comfort and warmth then this sequin dress from Monsoon is the perfect go-to. The long-sleeve shirt-dress cinches you in at the waist and the bronze colour gives it a luxury feel.

Megan sequin dress bronze (Monsoon)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peacocks Women's Black Sparkle Sequin Blazer £36 - A full sequined dress isn’t for everyone, so a black sequin blazer is a good alternative if you want to give a nod to the seasonal trend by adding a touch of sparkle.

Less is more when it comes to styling your outfit. The focus should be on the dress, skirt or blazer so make sure everything else is minimal. Try a low-key look for hair and makeup, avoid glitter eyeshadows altogether (it will look way too much and should only be for teenagers anyway).