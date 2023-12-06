If your stuck for ideas and need some fashion inspiration, we have the gift guide for you

The Fashion Christmas Gift Guide 2023 (Canva)

As the festive season approaches, trying to find the right gift for the right person seems to become a bit more of a struggle. Especially when you have a million and one things to do in December, the last thing you want is to be traipsing around the shops looking for presents.

We have done all the hard work for you and found the best gifts for the fashionista in your life. From clothing to accessories and even handbags - because you really can’t have enough.

The Fashion Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Clothes

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Look Dark Grey Leather-Look Biker Jacket £59.99 - A biker jacket is a staple jacket that everyone should have in their wardrobe. The New Look jacket in dark grey makes it feel more luxurious than a standard black jacket and is perfect for any season.

Hugs and Kisses Cardigan in Pink £59.99 - Wrap up warm in the stunning cosy knit cardigan by Kiko & Co. This brand has been all over Instagram and loved by many fashion influencers including ‘She Styled What’ and ‘Beth Bartram’.

Larisa Knitted Star Jumper was £75 now £35 - You have to have a new jumper for Christmas and this jumper is perfect for the festive season without looking like a garish Christmas jumper.

Boux lounge borg set was £55 now £38.50 - Loungewear is perfect for Christmas Day and Boxing Day and well any day of the year really. You really can’t go wrong when buying a loungewear set. As long as it is soft and cosy, the recipient of this gift will be very happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ugg Slippers £90 - That's loungewear ticked off your list, now you will need a good pair of slippers to complete the look. UGG slippers are top of every fashion girls list for comfort and style.

The Fashion Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Accessories and Jewellery

Redmund Star Bobble hat - was £26 now £18 - It’s freezing outside, but you still want to look stylish. This star bobble hat is the perfect match for your star jumper and looks super cute.

The Reykjavik Scarf Rice White £36 - Sticking with the staying warm theme as it is below freezing temperatures out there. A beautiful oversized scarf will keep you warm and looking chic all winter long.

Vivienne Westwood Wallace Exclusive Steel and Gold Ladies Watch £225.00 - For something a little more special, a designer watch is the way to go. This stunning Vivienne Westwood watch features a green dial with Swarovski crystal set gold plated hour markers. Presented on a two tone stainless steel and gold plated bracelet, everything a girl could want.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold Rope Twisted Hoop Earrings £49.99 - Buying jewellery can be difficult but these gold rope hoop stud earrings are a safe bet as they are lightweight and will suit anyone. The earrings will go with every outfit so whether you're dressing up or looking casual, these will elevate your outfit and give it the perfect finishing touch.

The Fashion Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Handbags

Luna Charles Nova Star Studded Handbag £225.00 - This luxury vegan leather handbag is inspired by the moon and stars. The gorgeous bag can be used as a small clutch or crossbody style when you add the detachable gold chain shoulder strap. It’s available in different colours, including black, pink, tan and grey.

Ted Baker Pascale Quilted Tote was £295 now £149.00 - The Ted Baker bag is the perfect sized tote for that special someone who throws everything in their handbag. The quilted design gives it a luxurious feel and as it’s currently on sale, so it won’t break the bank.