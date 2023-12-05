Whether you're shopping for a foodie, a drinks lover or tech fan, we have the ultimate gifts for the man in your life

The countdown to Christmas is on and the challenge of finding the right gift for the man in your life seems to be getting a bit more real now. Not to stereotype, but sometimes men can be a little bit difficult to buy for. But no need to worry or stress as we have done the hard work for you and put together the ultimate gift guide for men. Whether you're buying for your partner, husband, dad, grandad or brother, we have got everything you need for the perfect gift.

Food Hampers and gifts

We all love to indulge with lots of festive food at Christmas, so why not treat your man to a festive hamper or some foodie gifts?

Noel Christmas Case £136.00 - This hamper includes a bottle of Port, Rioja, Florentines, Chocolate Bars and Chocolate Liqueurs all in a beautiful handmade oak case.

Kentish Christmas Hamper £60 - Madcat Santa Paws Ale, Biddenden Ice Cider Chocolates, Fudge, Christmas pudding, nuts, jam and Cookies.

Chritmas Carol Hamper £29.99 - A bottle of Rioja, chocolates, mince pies, biscuits, crisps, nuts and a Christmas pudding.

Cheese Box £24.99 - Crackers chutney and three cheeses (Red Leicester, Vintage English Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Cheddar).

Huge Christmas Sweet & Chocolate Hamper £54.50 - If your man has more of a sweet tooth then this is the perfect gift for him and features a range of classic sweets and festive chocolates.

Summertown The Ultimate Mint Collection £9.50 - Of course if he prefers a more sophisticated after dinner chocolate, the mint collection is a great idea for stocking filler or secret Santa gift.

Spice It Up Collection £22.85 - For the cook or in your life, the spice collection can be used individually or by adding them dishes and to improve the meals.

Alcoholic Drinks

Alcohol is nearly always a good idea for a Christmas gift. Whether you're looking for a delicious bottle of wine, a monthly subscription or just a little tipple gift set, these are the best drinks ideas.

Fun Games to play

A board game for Christmas day is an absolutely great idea, no matter what their age.

Lost for Words £19.99 - This quick-fire word game will put your knowledge to the test and against your opponents in a race against the clock.

Wooden Line Up £38.00 - Maybe something a bit more classic would be better. This deluxe wooden lineup game is just like ‘Connect 4’ but without all the plastic. A gift they will keep forever.

Technology and Gadgets

Men generally love anything techy and any type of gadget. Any of these gifts will make them very happy on Christmas day.

Mobile Pixels Duex £259.00 - Ideal for professionals and anyone who spends a lot of time on their laptop (working or gaming). The portable laptop monitor offers a slightly larger display screen and is simple to use.

Xencalabs Drawing Tablet £129.99 - The tablet is a perfect combination of input device and driver which work together to create an intuitive and natural drawing experience. It is convenient and easy to use plus it will effortlessly sync to your operating system.

VAX SpotWash Home Cordless £249.99 - For anyone that loves to keep their car looking clean and fresh. This Vax cordless cleaner will quickly lift and remove spills and stains wherever you are, restoring calm with ease.

Campingaz Burner Stove & Grid - £54.99 - This is the perfect gift for anyone that loves going camping but still likes a decent cooked meal. The grids can be used for grilling and toasting, and the two burners underneath can be used for pan cooking.

Home comforts

Still not sure? You really can’t go wrong with some lovely home comforts.

Mens Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers £110.00 - Comfy slippers are a must for Christmas and they will never want to take these super soft shearling slippers off.

OHS Heated Electric Blanket £45 - A warm cosy blanket to snuggle on the sofa and watch Christmas movies is just what they need. Plus if you buy it for your other half, then you get to reap the benefits of this electric heated blanket too.

Liquid London Aftershave £39 - Aftershave is a good shout for a present but what about something a little bit more unique than your standard designer brand? The Liquid London aftershave is a pheromone parfum so will give a different scent to everyone.