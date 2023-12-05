Christmas cost savings: Home fragrance and perfume gifts from Aldi and Lidl
You can now pick up the best designer dupes in home fragrance and perfume gifts from Aldi and Lidl
Shopping for Christmas presents doesn’t have to be expensive, and now thanks to Aldi and Lidl, you can buy luxury dupes at affordable prices. When it comes to Christmas, we all want to buy stunning gifts for family and friends, but with the cost of living crisis, sometimes the most expensive designer brands just aren't in our budget. But what if you could buy beautiful gifts that look luxe without the expensive price tag?
Not just for your weekly shopping supermarkets, Aldi and Lidl are leading the way in cost effective items to help you shop smarter and get the best for your money. They have a whole range of products from skincare and make up to home fragrance and perfumes. These are the best buys that you can pick up at your next food shop.
Aldi Home Fragrances and Perfumes
Who doesn’t love a candle for Christmas? Aldi’s ‘Hotel Collection’ looks similar to the Jo Malone designer brand but Aldi candles cost a lot less. The No.1 Hotel Collection Lime, Basil & Mandarin Scented Candle 335g is just £3.29. For that price you could buy one for yourself too. The range also includes diffusers from £3.59 and wax melts from just 79p and perfumes from £6.99. All available in the Lime, Basil & Mandarin scent or No.3 Pomegranate.
Perfumes are a must have at Christmas and with Aldi’s range you really can have quality perfumes that last all day. Aldi have recently launched a collection for men. The Men's Pure Noir Eau De Parfum is £5.99 and is similar to Tom Ford’s iconic Black Orchid Eau de Parfum. They also stock the Solar Luxe and and Amalfi Brilliante, both £5.99 and although they are classed for men, they can be worn by women too.
Lidl Home Fragrances and Perfumes
The Luxury Collection at Lidl is a designer inspired range that features candles, diffusers and room sprays from just £3.99. If you are looking for something a little extra special this Christmas, Lidl also have a collection of Light up festive scented candles from £6.99 and the 3 Mini Jar Candles Christmas Gift Set which includes the Spiced Cookies, Winter Punch and Cosy Cardigan scented candles for £3.99.
The supermarket's perfume range for women and men is just as good as the designer brands with plenty of scents to choose from. From the Suddenly collection the De Amor £6.99 is meant to be similar to Cacheral Amor Amor and the men’s G. Bellini, Dark Blue £6.99 smells like Dolce & Gabbana.
