Beauty products from Aldi might just be the best Christmas gift you could give

Aldi has often been named as the top supermarket for saving us money on our groceries but have you ever thought about trying their range of beauty products? It is fair to say that I love beauty products, it doesn't matter if it’s for your hair, face or body. I'll happily try everything. However, I had never tried any of the products from Aldi until now.

With the cost of living we are all looking for more affordable products to use and Aldi has stepped up with some amazing dupes of luxury brands that we all know and love. In fact these dupes are so good that I think once you try them and see the quality for a more affordable price, I can guarantee you won't go back.

Aldi Lacura Makeup

Lip Kip £4.49 - Similar to a certain Kardashian/Jenner lip kit this set includes a lip liner and liquid matte lipstick for less than a fiver. If the price alone doesn’t want to make you want to try it then let me tell you more. There are three colours to choose from: Peachy, Velvet Sugar and Nearly Nude. The Nearly Nude is my favourite colour but all three leave your lips looking plump and the colour is long lasting.

Luminous Filter Foundation £4.99 - These days I prefer a more natural look to my foundation (oh if my younger self could hear me now). The thing is that even though I want my foundation to look natural I still want good coverage on my skin. This is what I love about the Luminous filter: it gives a natural glowy look to your skin but with a lot of coverage and doesn't feel heavy or cakey. It works well with the CC Serum £4.99. The foundation is a great dupe if you usually use Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter.

Aldi Lacura Skincare

New Christmas La Soie skincare range from £5.99. (Available to buy from December 7) The new opulent skin care range blew me away. I am obsessed with dark green and gold right now and this packaging feels like a high end luxury brand. The products smell incredible and melt into your skin. This should definitely be put at the top of your Christmas list.

Aldi Lacura Haircare

The Original Wonder Spray £4.99. This lightweight spray will fight humidity to keep your hairstyle looking its best for as long as possible. At this time of year our hair needs as much help as possible to fight the changing weather. I love the weightless feel it gives to my hair and leaves it feeling soft.

Bonded Gift Set £9.99. The famous bonding plex system can cost over £100 so the Aldi dupe really will save you a lot of money. The set includes the pre-wash treatment, hair mask and hair oil as well as acute little hair scrunchie. My hair is heavily bleached, dry and brittle and I noticed a difference after using this set the first time I tried it. My hair instantly felt softer, more manageable and shiny.

Aldi Hotel Collection Fragrance

If you are a fan of the Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum but can’t justify paying so much money for a perfume then the Hotel collection Pure Noir £4.99 is the one for you. The original Tom Ford fragrance is classed as unisex whereas the Aldi perfume is described as men's. However, that doesn’t stop the ladies from wearing it. It is a great fragrance whether you buy it for yourself or your man it attracts compliments all day long.