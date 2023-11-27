We've done the hard work for you and found the biggest and best fashion and beauty deals for Cyber Monday 2023

Black Friday is well and truly over but don’t worry if you think you’ve missed out on big savings because Cyber Monday is here. Cyber Monday has grown over the years to one of the biggest online sale days of the year.

Black Friday is the best day for great deals items like beds, computers and huge TV’s but Cyber Monday is a better day to find the biggest savings on clothes, accessories and beauty products. We’ve done the hard work for you and found the biggest and best deals on huge brands such as Dyson, Beaverbrooks, Prya, Skims, Look Fantastic, Boux Avenue, and River Island.

Cyber Monday savings on Dyson Hair Tools

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Blue Blush was £330 now £299.99. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer will quickly dry and style your hair by using the five attachments and intelligent heat control powered by the Dyson digital motor V9.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer in Blue Blush was £480 now £399.99. Create multiple styles using the Dyson Airwrap with barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape, and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways.

Cyber Monday savings on Beaverbrooks jewellery and watches

Silver Cubic Zirconia Drop Earrings was £95 now £45. We all want a bit of glitz and glamour when it comes to Christmas and these Silver Cubic Zirconia Drop Earrings will add a touch of sparkle to any outfit and make that someone special very happy.

Vivienne Westwood Wallace Exclusive Steel and Gold Ladies Watch was £275 now just £180.00. This stunning Vivienne Westwood watch is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life as it’s both elegant and stylish. The steel and gold watch is finished with a beautiful deep green face and with a saving of nearly £100. This is definitely a deal you really don’t want to miss out on.

Cyber Monday savings on Prya necklaces

ICY Bubble Letter Initial Necklace was £58 now £38.28 when you use the code BF23X at the checkout. Personalised gifts always make a present feel extra special and this Bubble Letter Initial Necklace is also similar to the bubble ‘B’ necklace Hailey Bieber was previously spotted wearing. If you love Mrs Bieber as much as we do then this is an absolute must have.

Siena Personalised Name Necklace was £48 now £36. If you're more of a ‘Sex and The City’ kind of girl then this Personalised Name Necklace just like the one Carrie Bradshaw wears will make any SATC fan very happy on Christmas day.

Cyber Monday savings on River Island dresses

Black Velvet Asymmetric Bodycon Midi Dress 20% off when you spend over £75 and use code at checkout. The Black Velvet Asymmetric Bodycon Midi Dress is comfortable and flattering to wear perfect for Christmas day.

Red knitted Belted Jumper Dress 20% off when you spend over £75 and use code at checkout. If you need something a little bit warmer then the Red Knitted Jumper Dress is a great buy that you can wear all winter long.

Cyber Monday savings on Skims Shapewear

Low Back Mid Thigh Bodysuit in Black was £78 now £38. Whatever you think of Kim Kardashain she has created the most comfortable shapewear out there right now. The Low Back Mid Thigh Bodysuit is comfortable to wear and gives you extra support to flatter your shape.

Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit was £68 now £40. The Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit comes in several different colours and enhances your natural shape while defining and smoothing your waist, core, tummy, and back.

Cyber Monday savings on Look Fantastic beauty products

Neutrogena Clear and Defend+ Liquid Exfoliant was £7.99 now £5.35. The Neutrogena Liquid Exfoliant supports skin cell renewal for visibly smoother skin in 1 week, helping to remove dead skin and excess oil that can lead to blemishes.

Neutrogena Clear and Defend+ Gel Moisturiser was £7.99 now £5.35. The Neutrogena Gel Moisturiser instantly hydrates to strengthen your skin’s barrier. This nourishing and fast absorbing moisturiser smooths skin texture and soothes skin without clogging pores for a healthy-looking complexion.

Cyber Monday savings on Boux Avenue pyjamas sets

Stripe heart fleece pyjamas in a bag was £35 now £28. You really can’t go wrong with a lovely set of PJs for Christmas. These Stripe heart Fleece pyjamas from Boux Avenue will keep you warm and looking super cute.

Christmas fleece pyjamas in a bag was £35 now £28. Fancy feeling a bit more festive? The Red Christmas Fleece pyjamas in a bag really are the perfect Christmas gift.

