This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon discuss the best and worst looks from the BAFTAs red carpet. We are in full swing of Award season with the Grammy’s already revealing a raft of wonderful outfits and the Oscars just a few weeks away.

On Sunday (February 18) David Tennant will host the 77th BAFTA Awards. Over the years there have been many stunning outfits along with a few questionable styles to boot.

Worst dressed - Last year we saw Ellie Goulding wear a dark grey dress with elongated sleeves by Han Kjobenhavn. The singer looked like she was trying to channel the dementor from Harry Potter or something out of the War of the Worlds. Whist Anya Taylor Joy wore a couture Schiaparelli bronze mini dress with matching blanket thrown over her head.

Style Solutions BAFTA Special (Getty)

Best Dressed - Catherine, Princess of Wales will sadly be missed at this year's BAFTA Awards as she always brings elegance and glamour to the event. One of our favourite looks from her was the one shoulder white Alexander McQueen dress paired with long sleeved black opera gloves.

When it comes to styling an outfit for a special occasion such as a red carpet appearance, ball or wedding, you really have to think about everything. It’s not just about the dress but the hair and makeup too. You may need to consider other important aspects too, like whether or not you actually like the outfit and feel good wearing it.

What to wear when attending a special event?

Simple styles will always be classic. You can play it safe by wearing traditional colours such as black, white, silver, gold or red. However if you decide to wear a pastel colour dress - which does look beautiful - opt for a more classic silhouette.

What to avoid wearing when attending a special event?

The main things to avoid when choosing a dress for a special event are: not too many frills or sequins, as my mother always told me ‘less is more’. Creased or wrinkled dresses are an absolute no no - think about the material. For example, if you are travelling by car, will wearing a seatbelt make it look like it needs ironing as soon as you get there? If so, opt for a different fabric.

What to think about for Hair and Makeup when attending a special event?

Most of us wear our hair down day to day and automatically think that when we get invited to a special event we need to have an elaborate updo. However, you can wear your hair down - straight curly or wavy, or up, as long as it looks good with the neckline of your dress or outfit.

As for makeup, focus on your favourite feature and highlight it. Red lips or smoky eyes - never ever do both it won’t look good. And try not to overdo the under eye concealer.

Makeup flashback is real and the last thing you want is to look back at photos and see panda eyes. This is a common mistake that even the biggest celebrities fall victim to.

MUA Expert tip - Avoid using concealer that is too light for your skin tone and finish by applying a little setting powder.