I am quite frankly OBSESSED with awards season, and more specifically the red carpet. My colleague Benjamin Jackson can concur that I am very excited about the BAFTAs 2024 this weekend and can barely contain myself (Don’t worry I will!). It will be interesting to see which stars will be on NationalWorld’s worst and best dressed list. Looking back at some of the worst dresses at the BAFTAs over the years, it would seem that 2023 stood out for all the wrong reasons!

I am a fan of both Anya Taylor-Joy’s incredible acting and her quirky fashion style, however I was not a fan of her Schiaparelli Couture gown that she wore to the BAFTAs 2023. The bandeau mini dress featured a floor-length cape and it looked like she had picked up the duvet from her bed and placed it on her head! Another fashion miss from the evening was Ellie Goulding’s dress. The singer chose a sheer grey dress with a plunging neckline, but it was the sleeves that were the worst part of the outfit. With the billowing sleeves, it looked like Ellie Goulding was set to take off!

Now onto Margot Robbie who recently featured on the worst dressed list for the Oscars Nominees Luncheon. Before her Barbie days, her Chanel dress that she wore to the BAFTAs 2019 was compared on the Internet to a ‘sparkly car wash’ and a ‘flying fish.’ Although these comparisons are a little harsh, the outfit with the ruffled shoulder details and matching hemline with the embellished gown was ‘over the top’ and was far from chic.

Another fashion fail was Alesha Dixon’s outfit that she chose to wear to the BAFTAs back in 2009 (yes a very long time ago!). Alesha opted for a heavily ruffled back strapless gown that detracted from her natural beauty.

Other big name stars who have made BAFTA style mistakes in the past include Sienna Miller and Florence Pugh. For the BATAs 2022, Sienna Miller opted for a Gucci slip dress. However, it looked like her stylist had forgotten to iron the gown and the black lace elbow-length gloves made the dress look even more tacky. I also was not a fan of Florence Pugh’s Carolina Herrera mini black dress with pink train. The dress was too short and the pink train looked like it belonged to another outfit.

