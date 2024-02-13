The TV Critics Awards were held at the Hilton hotel in London’s Park Lane on Monday evening (February 12). Happy Valley was the big winner of the night after receiving the award for Best TV Drama Series and the Best Actress Award going to the legendary Sarah Lancashire. BBC One series Animal Park beat ITV1’s This Morning and Loose Women for Best Daytime Show and Emmerdale took home the Best Soap award.

Reality TV star Oliva Attwood looked stunning in a long sleeve peach mini-dress and rocking a new fringe which is bang on the hair trend for 2024. New This Morning host Sian Welby kept it simple with a tailored black suit and cropped lace corset top. Helen Skelton also opted for a black corset style top but paired it with bright red wide leg trousers and gold clutch.

Strictly winner Ellie Leach looked cute in a sage green mini dress with bell sleeves and feather cuffs. She was also spotting a newly trimmed fringe. Professional dancer Jowita Przystał and Myleene Klass both looked sensational in floor length black dresses.

Comedian Katherine Ryan white gown with frill sleeve and multi-coloured sequins and crystals. Sadly didn’t quite hit the mark and felt a bit DIY and someone had gone crazy with a glue gun. TOWIE star Jessica Wright’s brown dress may have covered her modesty but it was still a bit too revealing.

Sorry Lulu but throwing a glitzy silver jacket over a black top and trousers isn’t award ceremony attire. EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy wore a silver midi skirt but paired with white shirt and white boots let the rest of the outfit go down.

As for the boys, Jordan North, Traitors star Paul Gorton and EastEnders actor Navin Chowdhry all looked dapper in their sharp suits. Soap stars Bobby Brazier and Ryan Prescott let the team down with their oversized and baggy ensembles.

