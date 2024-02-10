Style Solutions: The must-have hair trends for 2024, from hairstyle and colour to accessories (Getty)

This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon discussed the biggest hair trends of 2024.

Before I [Natalie] started writing about fashion and beauty trends, I actually trained as a hairstylist. I studied at Wella Studios in Manchester, became a Kérastase Ambassador and spent over 10 years working in salons with clients. I understand hair and really understand the issues and problems you have with your hair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fringe’s are a big trend for this year. After moving away from the sweeping side, fringe clients are now asking for a full blunt fringe just like the Queen of pop Taylor Swift. If you are considering asking your hairstylist for a fringe you need to be aware that it is a lot of maintenance. A fringe needs trimming every two to three weeks.

Fashion trends often lead hair trends and this year it’s all about looking ultra feminine and girly. Headbands and Bows are perfect for staying up to date with the latest fashion trend and giving your hair a whale new look. Believe me when I say you will get so many compliments when you wear a headband or bow.

Pretty pearl design looks super cute but can be heavy - hair tip for the half up half down look pin hair back and tie with clear elastic then place the bow clip at the back. This will prevent it from pulling on your hair and falling out.

Quiet luxury, rich girl and Old Money aesthetic are all still on trend fashion style for 2024. When it comes to hair colour this Spring Summer season you will want to ask your colourist for Old Money Hair. The colour is similar to the balayage technique but you want a softer root smudge and more natural honey blonde shade. For celeb inspo think Sienna Miller and Sofia Richie Grainge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another hair colour trend for this year is Cherry Coke Hair colour. Dua Lipa has taken on the trend and recently showed off her vampy locks whilst performing at the Grammy Awards. The colour is perfect for winter and will definitely be seeing more of it when Autumn/Winter comes back around.

Italian or French bob that is the question? A bob haircut can look stunning and you may have been a fan of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber when they were rocking the shorter haircut. What you need to know is the main difference between the Italian and French style haircuts.

The French bob is quite short; it is cut so that it just skims your jawline which for some people might seem too severe of a cut. The Italian bob on the other hand is slightly longer than the French but shorter than a lob. Ask for one length with soft textured ends so that you can wear it straight or wavy for the ultimate cool girl look.