This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon discuss how to wear white in the winter. It is often a colour that we think of during the spring summer season’s when it’s a bit warmer and sunnier outside. But actually it can look just as crisp and fresh during the colder months too.

Over the past week we have seen many celebrities attend the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture shows. With one colour in particular dominating the front row. The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki, legendary actress Glenn Close and Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford all wore tailored white outfits to the Dior catwalk show. In the past we have also seen Claire Foy and of course Catherine, Princess of Wales both wear to special events.

Although white always looks elegant it’s not the go-to colour for everyone. Marina Licht explained that because she has brunette hair and a player complexion she feels that white on her needs to be paired with a bright colour. She will often wear white as a base layer then add a bold red cardigan to add a bit of contrast especially when it’s cold outside.

Natalie Dixon says: “I think everyone should have a staple piece of white clothing in their wardrobe. Whether it's a vest top t-shirt or dress it is the perfect item to have in your capsule wardrobe and for any outfit combination. My top tip for wearing white has to be that it needs to be ironed - there is nothing worse than wearing an un-ironed item of clothing but especially when wearing white. It will ruin our whole look”

“I love wearing white in winter as it definitely gives snowy day vibes. I do wear a lot of fake tan and makeup so sometimes white doesn’t love me. One of my favourite pieces to wear is a faux-leather waterfall coat with fur collar from River Island, the perfect winter jacket. Of course you can wear white with other colours too. I love how stunning it looks with Navy blue, black (you really can’t ever go wrong with it) and also pastel colours like pink and sky blue.”