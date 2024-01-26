Sofia Richie Grainge is pregnant with her first child and has revealed the baby's gender
Sofia Richie-Grainge announced the exciting news as she posed for Vogue photoshoot
Sofia Richie Grainge has revealed she is six months pregnant with her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. The couple tied the knot in April 2023 with a lavish wedding in the south of France which saw Sofia wear a stunning Chanel dress. The model, 25, who is best known for her quiet luxury style, debuted her baby bump in a stunning photoshoot for fashion magazine Vogue.
Sofia, the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, explained: “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.” Sofia revealed the star sign of the baby will be Gemini and the gender of the baby when she said: “She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”
The model - who is the younger sister of Nicole Richie - explained that she found out about her pregnancy “very very” early on at just “four weeks”. Sofia said: “I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”
Before meeting her husband Elliot, Sofia previously dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father to three of her children Scott Disick. The pair dated for three years before splitting in May 2021. She was also linked to Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith.
Sofia and Elliot had reportedly known each other for many years before they started dating. After asking her father for her hand in marriage Elliott - who has an estimated net worth of $10m thanks to his own record label - proposed to Sofia exactly a year after the couple began dating in a beautiful candlelit setting.
