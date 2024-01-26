Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sofia Richie Grainge has revealed she is six months pregnant with her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. The couple tied the knot in April 2023 with a lavish wedding in the south of France which saw Sofia wear a stunning Chanel dress. The model, 25, who is best known for her quiet luxury style, debuted her baby bump in a stunning photoshoot for fashion magazine Vogue.

Sofia, the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, explained: “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.” Sofia revealed the star sign of the baby will be Gemini and the gender of the baby when she said: “She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The model - who is the younger sister of Nicole Richie - explained that she found out about her pregnancy “very very” early on at just “four weeks”. Sofia said: “I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Before meeting her husband Elliot, Sofia previously dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father to three of her children Scott Disick. The pair dated for three years before splitting in May 2021. She was also linked to Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith.