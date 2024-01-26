As Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture comes to a close we take a look back at all the celebrities that attended the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk shows. The week kicked off with the Schiaparelli runway and some intriguing outfit choices from Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Bella Thorne opting for Avant Garde style outfits.

Haute Couture is a week of shows featuring designs inspired by art; beautiful outfits made with intricate detail. The celebrities were out in full force and their outfits were fashion masterpieces. So of course it would be rude not to take a look at all the outfits showcased by the biggest A-listers throughout the week.

Dior followed the same day and Rihanna and Natalie Portman wore stunning black ensembles from the designer. Whilst Elizabeth Debicki, Glen Close and Kelly Rutherford all chose to wear winter white tailored outfits.

Kylie Jenner arrived in Paris to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier on day three and was spotted sitting front row with momager Kris Jenner and six-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to watch the Valentino catwalk show. Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also attended the Valentino show.

Wrapping up the week of Haute Couture fashion shows was the Fendi show. Reese Witherspoon arrived with daughter Ava Phillippe but it was Zendaya who totally stole the show. The actress was seen sitting with former stylist Law Roach as she wore a figure-hugging burgundy gown, while rocking that micro fringe.

Fashion month continues with New York Fashion week kicking off on February 8, London Fashion Week follows on February 16, Milan Fashion Week February 20 and back to Paris Fashion Week on February 26.

1 . Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

2 . Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

3 . Glenn Close attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week