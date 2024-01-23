Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture 2024 has officially kicked off with a plethora of celebrities visiting the French capital. Following the Paris Men’s Fashion week the Haute Couture shows focus more on the more out-there kind of style.

Haute Couture is described as high-end fashion designed by luxury brands with an artistic vision. Hence why you end up seeing a lot of bizarre looking outfits that you wouldn't necessarily wear to the supermarket.

Starting the four day fashion week (Monday January 22 -Thursday January 25) was Italian fashion house Schiaparelli. The Challengers actress Zendaya was spotted walking up the steps to the show. She wore a long-sleeved black gown by the designer with cinched in waist and Avant Garde style train. The actress wore her hair super straight with a micro fringe.

Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing a beautiful custom made Schiaparelli white jacket made from 7000 real rose petals. Paired with white top, black skin-tight leggings and gold framed sunglasses which looked like they had gold eyebrows. The Latino singer known for her luscious long hair was also seen rocking a super short flicked out bob haircut.

Actress Hunter Schafer wore black and was spotted sitting next to Euphoria co-star Zendaya on the front show. Bella Thorne and Da'Vine Joy Randolph attended the Schiaparelli, both looking stunning and posing up a storm

Other designers that featured on day one were Imane Ayissi, Lena Erziak and of course French fashion house Christian Dior. Rihanna looked ultra-glamorous at the Dior Haute Couture Show. The singer wore a black jacket with extreme open-collar design and black midi skirt. Rihanna also rocked a pair of leather gloves, white heels and a quirky baseball style cap that only RiRi could get away with wearing.

Natalie Portman and Rihanna were seen outside the show fangirling over each. The pair embraced with Natalie explaining how she was a huge fan of Riri's music and Rihanna was heard saying: "you are one of the hottest B****** in Hollywood." Natalie wore a black mini dress with an oversized blazer.

Whilst The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford and actress Glenn Close all opted to wear white. Anya Taylor-Joy on the other hand went for bold and beautiful in a red lace dress with knee-high black lace-up boots.