Winter fashion is about to get a lot hotter with the new Chalet Core trend

What is Chalet Core winter’s hot new fashion trend? Picture: PrettyLittleThing

In recent years we have gone from Barbiecore to Cottage Core and even Mermaid Core but now the new Winter fashion trend could help you look stylish and keep warm all at the same time - enter Chalet Core. It’s safe to say that the UK is freezing right now and with wind, rain and even more storms on the way, staying warm is definitely the number one priority.

Whereas fashion is usually all about looking good in the name of fashion and the ‘no pain no gain’ kinda attitude, Chalet Core is the latest trend that will have you looking like you just stepped off the slopes in Aspen. The style is all about looking fashionably stylish and warm and cosy and to be honest, that is the kind of trend I am fully on board with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For this look you want to wear layers and lots of them. Start your outfit with a Knit Ski Base Layer Unitard from PrettyLittleThing £31 or a simple long sleeve thermal black top and black ski leggings. Adding a cosy jumper like the Ami Aztec grey jumper £65 from Monsoon is a classic winter go-to. A ski style jacket is an absolute must for the Chalet Core look. We are loving the Emmy padded coat in blue £120. This padded jacket will keep you warm through winter.

When it comes to accessories - just like the Mob Wife Aesthetic - big and bold are best. As well as Molly Mae Hague's complete ski collection for PLT the brand also has a range of cosy faux fur winter bucket hats, scarfs and goggle-inspired oversized sunglasses - I mean we don’t want any glare from the snow now do we?