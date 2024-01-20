The Mob Wife aesthetic is the new hair and make-up trend you need to know about

There is nothing we love more than to jump on the latest fashion trend but sometimes our budget doesn’t allow a shopping trip for a new wardrobe. However, when it comes to a new hair and make-up trend - well now that is a lot more attainable.

The new fashion trend that is currently taking over our social feed right now is the Mob Wife aesthetic. This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Writer Natalie Dixon discuss what the style is all about and how to get the look.

It’s all about bringing the glamour and with faux fur and leopard print the go-to style. Celebrities such as Dua Lipa and even Stella McCartney have been embracing the mob wife aesthetic.

The style is the complete opposite of the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ which focused more on looking natural; the mob wife beauty aesthetic is full of 90s supermodel glam. The make-up look is chiselled contoured cheeks, full dark brows, smoky eyes and a bold red lip. Gwen Stefani is well known for her red lips and we love her Anaheim Shine in colour True Red from her GXVE brand.

As for hairstyle there seems to be two looks you can try. The first is a slick, wet high ponytail that is pulled tight - almost giving you an instant facelift. A great style but can cause damage and breakage if worn often and we don’t want that. The second is a lot kinder to your hair. Just like the make-up style is all about being big and bold your hair should be bigger and even bolder. It’s all about volume. Yes the bouncy blow dry is back but you don't need a weekly hair appointment to get the look. It’s a lot easier than you think. Simply apply the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser to your hair and dry. Once almost completely dry, use large velcro rollers and allow to cool.