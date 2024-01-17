Has Gwen Stefani ever addressed plastic surgery rumours?

Gwen Stefani is finally getting the band back together as she announces No Doubt will perform at this year's Coachella music festival in April. Fans have been begging the singer to regroup after almost 10 years since their last live performance together.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gwen Stefani, 54, looked flawless with her signature bleach blonde hair and staple red lip. In fact she looks exactly like she did when the band released their debut track “Just a Girl” in 1995. It seems the singer doesn’t age but how exactly does she stay looking so good? Is it down to good genes, skincare routine or is she drinking from the fountain of youth. Eagle eyed fans seem to think they know the real answer.

After sharing a video on her Instagram account the singer was seen touching up her makeup. Fans believed they spotted an obvious sign that looked as though she may of had a little extra help. One person commented on the video asking “Does she ever age?” Another social media user answered “"It's called a facelift lol. I can tell by her stretched face and hairline missing around the front of ears. All tell tale signs. Many of my friends have had it done also."

Rumours of Gwen Stefani having cosmetic surgery have been around for years. Although she has never publicly admitted to having any plastic surgery or tweakements such as botox or filler, many people have speculated that she has had some help.

However, according to the ‘Rich Girl’ singer herself she revealed her beauty secret to LVR Magazine. Gwen Stefani said that her age-defying look - “besides exercise and eating right” - is simply down to “hydration” adding “I like my skin to look super dewy.” The HollaBack Girl’ songstress also shared that her go-to product is of course from cosmetics line GXVE Beauty.

What is GXVE?

In March 2022 Gwen Stefani launched her own cosmetics range. Before her music career took off the singer previously worked on a makeup counter. The clean beauty collection which is vegan and cruelty free features primer, bronzer, eyeshadow, mascara and obviously lots of lipstick.

Hollywood stars that have denied having plastic surgery.

Jennifer Lopez has categorically denied having any plastic or cosmetic surgery. The 54 year-old shared her skincare secrets in a live video for Instagram and said “Sunscreen is really important and it's been one of my beauty secrets since I was in my late teens, early twenties.”

Salma Hayek, 57, has previously said she has never used Botox or undergone any surgery to maintain her youthful appearance. Although Julia Roberts, 56, has admitted to trying Botox in the past, she did reveal that after one bad experience she has since decided to stay away from any type of tweakments.