Graham Norton will be joined by a whole new set of celebrities on the sofa this week. The TV presenter, 60 last week chatted to Hollywood star Kevin Hart discussing his new Netflix movie Lift. As well as Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara. Tonight's show will yet again be full of famous faces as Graham chats to award winning actors and actresses.

On tonight’s show (January 19) the host will be joined by fellow Irishmen Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott who are co-stars in the new movie All of Us Strangers. The film which also stars Claire Foy and Jamie Bell is a fantasy/romance film due for release on January 26.

Also joining him on the sofa this week is British actor Kingsley Ben-Adi. The actor who many viewers will recognise from the BBC series Peaky Blinders is starring as the lead role in the upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

Not forgetting the American actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph who was recently awarded the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers. Da’Vine will be discussing her role as Mary Lamb in the multi-award winning comedy.

Music this week will be from indie/rock band the Last Dinner Party who perform their new track Nothing Matters from the album Prelude to Ecstasy. The all female group consists of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies, and Aurora Nishevci.

