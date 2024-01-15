Greta Gerwig and Elizabeth Debicki may have taken home a Critics Choice Awards 2024 but their outfit choices put them on our worst dressed list

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards 2024 took place on Sunday (January 14) in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. The A-listers were out and the red carpet was laid as comedian Chelsea Handler - who looked chic in green - hosted the evening. No surprises who the big winners of the night were as Oppenheimer took home eight awards with Barbie close behind with six.

The movie director Greta Gerwig accepted the award for Best Original Screenplay and wore a shapeless, cream dress with layers of ruffles. Paired with a matching red clutch bag and shoes (yawn). Her entire ensemble made her look outdated and boring.

The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki took home Best Supporting Actress for her role as Princess Diana in the Netflix series. Usually one to look flawless on the red carpet the actress opted for an odd style of jumpsuit, consisting of a silver embellished top and black trousers with an oversized bow wrapped around her waist. The outfit looked as though it had been two separate garments cut in half and sewn together.

Billie Eilish often opts for the more quirky style and although the black dress over white shirt wasn’t the worst outfit she has ever worn it has been done a million times. The hair colour and glasses I loved but outfit wise it may be time to go with a different stylist.

Julianne Moore and Rosamund Pike looked like they were on their way to their first prom. A blue sequin halter neck and purple strapless screamed Romy and Michelle’s High School reunion! Definitely the wrong choice for the actresses who normally look stunning on the red carpet.

You don’t often see weird outfits at the Critics Choice Awards, however, Japanese film maker Takashi Yamazaki definitely wore the most bizarre. The filmmaker walked the red carpet holding a figure of Godzilla and a pair of claw embellished shoes to complete the odd look.

Maria Bello, Brit Marling, Danielle Brooks, Melora Hardin all ended up on our worst dressed list, along with actress Ashley Madekwe who has got me stumped. Her dress should absolutely be on the worst dressed but the more I look the more I wonder is it just quirky enough to look good?

1 . Barbie Movie director, Greta Gerwig accepted the award for Best Original Screenplay and wore a shapeless, cream dress at the Critics Choice Awards.(Getty) Photo: Getty

2 . Elizabeth Debicki is usually one to look flawless on the red carpet the actress opted for an odd style of jumpsuit. (Getty) Photo: Getty

3 . Billie Eilish often opts for the more quirky style but the black dress over white shirt has been done to death. (Getty) Photo: Getty