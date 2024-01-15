A mere 24 hours before the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, who were the winners at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Oppenheimer” continues its dominance on the Road to the Oscars 2024, after earning Best Picture and Best Director at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. The film also saw the cast earn the Best Acting Ensemble, while Robert Downey Jr. earned Best Supporting Actor. It was somewhat of an upset for the Best Actor award last night though, with Paul Giamatti earning the gong over Cillian Murphy for his role in “The Holdovers,” which opens in UK cinemas this week.

Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone continue to trade wins in the Best Actress category throughout the awards season. While the pair both received accolades at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards last week, this week saw them both contending in the same category - with Emma Stone earning the win for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-tipped film, “Poor Things,” which opened in the UK on January 12 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Succession” received some of its final flowers at the event also, with Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook once again earning acting awards for their roles in the HBO series. At the same time, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri continued their success during the 2024 awards season by complimenting their Golden Globe Awards now with two Critics Choice awards for their roles in FX’s “The Bear.”

“Barbie" wouldn’t be leaving the hangar empty-handed either, winning multiple awards including Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Song for "I'm Just Ken." During the acceptance speech for the Best Song award, songwriter Mark Ronson thanked writer-director Greta Gerwig for including an “11-minute prog rock power ballad dream ballet shredfest” in the movie. He appreciated that it allowed both boys and girls to have an emotional connection with the movie.

The full list of winners at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Best Actress: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Limited Series: Beef (Netflix)

Best Drama Series: Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Comedy Series: The Bear (FX)

Best Actor In A Drama Series: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Actress In A Drama Series: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Acting Ensemble: Oppenheimer

Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Best Song: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

US actor Kieran Culkin, winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for "Succession," poses in the press room during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)