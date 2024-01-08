Awards season is truly upon us as two ceremonies take place this week - the Primetime Emmy Awards and the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Emma Stone (L) and Lily Gladstone (R) are just two of the nominees competing for the Best Actress award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards this weekend (Credit: Searchlight Pictures/AppleTV/Warner Bros/Studio Ghibli)

With the first major ceremony of the 2024 awards season, the Golden Globe Awards, completed and paving the way for more discussion over who may win big at the Academy Awards in March, the red carpet is getting rolled out once again this weekend with not only the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards taking place on Monday 15 January 2024 but before that, the annual Critics Choice Awards, presented this year by Chelsea Handler.

The Film Critics Association (BFCA) initiated the first Critics' Choice Movie Awards. The BFCA, formed in 1995, is an organization representing television, radio, and online film critics in the United States and Canada. The goal was to create an awards ceremony that would honour outstanding achievements in filmmaking and provide an alternative perspective to other established awards like the Oscars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards gained recognition and influence within the industry. The BFCA expanded its scope to include television and formed the Broadcast Television Critics Association (BTCA) in 2011. Subsequently, the Critics' Choice Television Awards were introduced to recognize excellence in the television medium.

In 2013, the BFCA and BTCA merged to create the Critics Choice Association (CCA), unifying the awards for both movies and television under the Critics' Choice brand. This merger strengthened the association's position and increased its impact in the entertainment industry.

Considered one of the biggest ceremonies ahead of the Academy Awards, the event looks to sure up who will be the favourites heading into the apex of the annual awards season, the Academy Awards. But who is entitled to vote in the awards and is there a chance it will screen somehow in the United Kingdom? Nationalworld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Who can vote for the Critics Choice Awards - is it a public vote?

No - sadly despite everyone feeling they are a critic and at times this kind of award ceremony evokes a public poll, it is still decided by votes from within the BCTA. The association's membership includes critics who cover a wide range of media, providing diverse perspectives on both film and television. Members of the Critics Choice Association are involved in the process of nominating and selecting the winners for the Critics' Choice Awards.

Who are the nominees at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards; as opposed to the 2024 Golden Globes, there are no separate acting categories for Drama and Musical or Comedy films, meaning that Lilly Gladstone and Emma Stone will be facing off for the Best Actress award.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Will Da'Vine Joy Randolph pick up a Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 Critics Choice Award to join her Golden Globe this year? (Credit: Robyn BECK / AFP)

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie

Calah Lane - Wonka

Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch - May December

Alex Convery - Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - Maestro

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach - Barbie

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan - Poor Things

Linus Sandgren - Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg - Air

Nick Houy -Barbie

Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro - Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie

Lindy Hemming - Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple

Holly Waddington - Poor Things

Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and David Crossman - Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night” - Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” - Rustin

"This Wish” - Wish

"What Was I Made For?” - Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

When are the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards takes place on January 14 2024 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California.

How can I watch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the United Kingdom?