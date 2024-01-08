2024 Critics Choice Awards: what are they, who votes in them, who is up for an award and how to watch?
Awards season is truly upon us as two ceremonies take place this week - the Primetime Emmy Awards and the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
With the first major ceremony of the 2024 awards season, the Golden Globe Awards, completed and paving the way for more discussion over who may win big at the Academy Awards in March, the red carpet is getting rolled out once again this weekend with not only the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards taking place on Monday 15 January 2024 but before that, the annual Critics Choice Awards, presented this year by Chelsea Handler.
The Film Critics Association (BFCA) initiated the first Critics' Choice Movie Awards. The BFCA, formed in 1995, is an organization representing television, radio, and online film critics in the United States and Canada. The goal was to create an awards ceremony that would honour outstanding achievements in filmmaking and provide an alternative perspective to other established awards like the Oscars.
Over the years, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards gained recognition and influence within the industry. The BFCA expanded its scope to include television and formed the Broadcast Television Critics Association (BTCA) in 2011. Subsequently, the Critics' Choice Television Awards were introduced to recognize excellence in the television medium.
In 2013, the BFCA and BTCA merged to create the Critics Choice Association (CCA), unifying the awards for both movies and television under the Critics' Choice brand. This merger strengthened the association's position and increased its impact in the entertainment industry.
Considered one of the biggest ceremonies ahead of the Academy Awards, the event looks to sure up who will be the favourites heading into the apex of the annual awards season, the Academy Awards. But who is entitled to vote in the awards and is there a chance it will screen somehow in the United Kingdom? Nationalworld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
Who can vote for the Critics Choice Awards - is it a public vote?
No - sadly despite everyone feeling they are a critic and at times this kind of award ceremony evokes a public poll, it is still decided by votes from within the BCTA. The association's membership includes critics who cover a wide range of media, providing diverse perspectives on both film and television. Members of the Critics Choice Association are involved in the process of nominating and selecting the winners for the Critics' Choice Awards.
Who are the nominees at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?
Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards; as opposed to the 2024 Golden Globes, there are no separate acting categories for Drama and Musical or Comedy films, meaning that Lilly Gladstone and Emma Stone will be facing off for the Best Actress award.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper- Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Actress
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
- Calah Lane - Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
- Tony McNamara - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
- Samy Burch - May December
- Alex Convery - Air
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- David Hemingson - The Holdovers
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Cinematography
- Matthew Libatique - Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan - Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
- Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk and Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran - Asteroid City
Best Editing
- William Goldenberg - Air
- Nick Houy -Barbie
- Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
Best Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
- Lindy Hemming - Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington - Poor Things
- Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates and David Crossman - Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Song
- “Dance the Night” - Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
- “Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” - Rustin
- "This Wish” - Wish
- "What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
Best Score
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
When are the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards takes place on January 14 2024 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California.
How can I watch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the United Kingdom?
If you have a Paramount+ account, you can watch the Golden Globes on the same day as it airs in the United States from 12am on Monday January 15 2023. Additionally, several live-streaming sites will air the 2024 Golden Globes in real-time, like FuboTV, YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV.
