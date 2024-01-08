The latest collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, “Poor Things” opens in the UK this week after Golden Globes success

Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel Poor Things.

“Poor Things,” the latest collaboration between Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and Oscar-winner Emma Stone, comes out this week in UK cinemas after having a very successful weekend at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards overnight. The film, which sees the director and actress collaborate for the first time since 2018’s “The Favourite,” earned the Best Film - Musical or Comedy award, beating out “Barbie”, while Emma Stone collected her second of what could be many awards this season, earning Best Actress - Musical or Comedy.

Having premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, Lanthimos’ adaptation of the Alisdair Gray work earned the Gold Lion, the top film award at the festival, with critics praising the film for its stunning cinematography and incredible performances from Stone, Willem Defoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef. Though, with many works by Lanthimos, the humour is derived from the more socially awkward aspects of the piece.

It currently sits with a 93% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and if it’s haul at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards is any indication, could quite possibly have surpassed “Barbie” now as the second favourite to pick up awards this season - still somewhat of a distance away though from the awards buzz that surrounds “Oppenheimer,” though the Oscars at times is an uncanny event.

So what is “Poor Things” about, is it based on a book and what is the age rating for the film as it arrives in UK cinemas this week?

What is “Poor Things” about?

“Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Who stars in “Poor Things?”

(From L) Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, US actress Emma Stone, US actor Willem Dafoe, US actor Mark Ruffalo and US actor Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Poor Things" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Alongside Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo is an impressive cast, including Willen Dafoe:

Emma Stone as Bella

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin "God" Baxter

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Hanna Schygulla as Martha Von Kurtzroc

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Tom Stourton as Steward

Wayne Brett as Priest

Carminho as Fado Singing Woman

Jerskin Fendrix as Lisbon Restaurant Musician

Is “Poor Things” based on a book?

"Poor Things" by the late Alasdair Gray is a highly regarded novel that has garnered popularity and critical acclaim. The book, published in 1992, received the Whitbread Novel Award (now the Costa Book Awards,) a prestigious literary accolade - helping the novel's visibility as a notable work in contemporary Scottish literature.

The development of the film began as early as 2009 when Lanthimos went to Scotland to discuss the acquisition of the rights to Alasdair Gray's novel with the author himself. Despite Gray's passing a few years before the film's production, his impact on Lanthimos and the project was significant.

After the success of "The Favourite," Lanthimos found increased support for his creative endeavours, allowing him to revisit Gray's book and express his desire to bring it to the screen.

What is the age rating for “Poor Things”

The BBFC has rated “Poor Things” as an 18 for strong sex, nudity and very strong language, stating “An unusual woman goes on a journey of self-discovery and sexual enlightenment in this coming-of-age sci-fi comedy drama. Although she comes face to face with cruelty and abuse, the tone never darkens for long.”

When is “Poor Things” released in cinemas in the UK?